Peak Brock Lesnar on Full Display, Attitude Era Booking and More WWE Raw Fallout

1 of 4

The Brock Lesnar of 2019 was in danger of becoming a caricature of sorts; the overhyped beast of a competitor who returned from time to time, threw a few suplexes and worked as little as he had to for his enormous contract.

He was smashmouth, sure, but the element of danger that made him a genuinely scary and seemingly unconquerable villain was missing.

That changed Monday when he exploded on to the scene, laid Rey Mysterio out and targeted his son, Dominick. Lesnar tossed the youngster around the ring with reckless abandon, brutalizing him and leaving him a quivering mass in need of a stretcher to the backstage area.

And why? To send a message to Kofi Kingston ahead of his WWE Championship match Friday on SmackDown.

This was a different Lesnar, a more dangerous Lesnar. This was not the cocky, arrogant prizefighter amused by those who believed they could actually pose a threat to him. This was, instead, a Lesnar still reeling from his defeat at the hands of Seth Rollins at SummerSlam and in need of a loud, clear message to the WWE Universe that he is still the baddest S.O.B. in professional wrestling.

Mysterio and Dominick found that out the hard way, and Kingston may well suffer the same fate as his dream championship reign comes to a nightmarish conclusion.

Unless, that is, a vengeful Mysterio with renewed purpose costs him the title and sets up their first high-profile encounter.