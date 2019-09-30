Team Hogan vs. Team Flair 5-on-5 Tag Team Match Announced for WWE Crown Jewel

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 17: Hulk Hogan (R) and Ric Flair arrive at Sydney Airport, ahead of the Australian Hulkamania tour on November 17, 2009 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will continue their rivalry—albeit vicariously—when WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31 for Crown Jewel.

The Miz announced Monday on Raw that Flair and Hogan will represent two five-man teams in a tag team encounter. Hogan revealed Seth Rollins is his team captain, with Randy Orton the captain for Team Flair.

The Saudi Arabia-based events have generally struck a nostalgic tone. The main event for the first Crown Jewel pitted The Undertaker and Kane against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

There was no chance Flair, 70, and Hogan, 66, were going to have another singles bout. The 10-man tag match allows the two legends to get involved in Crown Jewel without getting too physical.

Based on who's involved already, this promises to be one of the biggest attractions on the card.

Related

    WWE Roundup 👊

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE Roundup 👊

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Cody Rhodes Is Ready for War

    AEW vs. WWE will be a 'Game of Thrones'-style battle for the pro wrestling throne. Cody Rhodes tells us how he’ll win ➡️

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Cody Rhodes Is Ready for War

    AEW vs. WWE will be a 'Game of Thrones'-style battle for the pro wrestling throne. Cody Rhodes tells us how he’ll win ➡️

    Jonathan Snowden
    via Bleacher Report

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair return to Raw

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Monday Night Raw Preview ➡️

    Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair return to Raw

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    CM Punk Comments on Lawsuit Settlement with Colt Cabana

    WWE logo
    WWE

    CM Punk Comments on Lawsuit Settlement with Colt Cabana

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report