Watch James Harden Unleash New 1-Legged 3-Pointer Move in Preseason Debut

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

James Harden didn't waste much time breaking out his new move.

The seven-time All-Star unleashed a new move from the triple-threat position in Monday's preseason opener against the Shanghai Sharks that saw him take one dribble, side-step and then launch a corner three-pointer off one leg:

It didn't go in, but working out the rust is exactly why there are preseason games.

NBA fans can't say they weren't warned.

Harden said he was going to try a new move this season during a question-and-answer session with fans in July and stressed that it wouldn't be a traveling violation, per ESPN.com:

"This year, I'm going to come up with something more creative, and it's gonna look like a travel but it's not. Honestly! Even when I was on a tour, in Europe or China, or even when I'm here in the U.S., I see kids your guys' age that are working on step-backs, working on moves, because it's going to gain you an opportunity to be better than the rest of your peers. And that's what I'm going for.

"So until they call it a travel, if they start calling it, I'll continue to find ways and find ways to get creative and make my impact on the game."

It wasn't called a travel in Monday's game, so expect to see plenty more of it during the season. The shots are sure to start going in as well.