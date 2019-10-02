WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 2

1 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With a cast on his right wrist from last week's confrontation with Matt Riddle, Adam Cole refused to take it slow early in this NXT Championship match. He avoided The Original Bro's signature technical holds and throws and managed to grind down the challenger with strikes.

The NXT champion caught Riddle with a surprise backstabber and ushigoroshi for near-falls, but The Bro refused to stay down. With a suplex, running knee and Floating Bro, Riddle barely did not take the three count.

Cole set up the Last Shot with a Panama Sunrise, but Riddle ducked and locked in the Bromission. While the champion escaped, the challenger went to the Fujiwara armbar to nearly get a tapout. Cole barely survived and connected with the Last Shot for the win.

Finn Balor interrupted Cole's theme to announce to the champion that he is now back in NXT full time.

Result

Cole def. Riddle by pinfall to retain the NXT Championship

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was a great way to open the night. Cole and Riddle worked this much more like an opener than is typical of NXT Championship matches. The two never stopped moving and pushed the pace almost to an absurd degree, occasionally even losing the psychology of the match.

While the two can have a far more complete match down the line, NXT needed to get the limited crowd chanting, and they succeeded clearly.

Balor's return to NXT is a big move for the brand, and it's hard to say if it's a positive for The Extraordinary Man. He was not prominently featured on the main roster, but he was a clear star. He and Cole should be great rivals.