WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 2
It's time to stop calling NXT a developmental brand.
With its full two-hour debut on the USA Network on Wednesday, the black-and-gold brand has become as integral to WWE as Monday Night Raw or WWE SmackDown.
No WWE show was hyped better this week than the October 2 edition of NXT. This monumental night showcased title matches from the opening bell to the main event.
NXT champion Adam Cole ushered in a new era by defending his title against the dangerous Matt Riddle.
Long-running NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler faced a bold new challenger in Candice LeRae.
The Street Profits finally got the opportunity to regain the NXT Tag Team Championships against Undisputed Era's Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish.
With a need to make a statement and so much gold up for grabs on the night, WWE promised to make this a night no one would forget, and no champion felt safe.
NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. Matt Riddle
With a cast on his right wrist from last week's confrontation with Matt Riddle, Adam Cole refused to take it slow early in this NXT Championship match. He avoided The Original Bro's signature technical holds and throws and managed to grind down the challenger with strikes.
The NXT champion caught Riddle with a surprise backstabber and ushigoroshi for near-falls, but The Bro refused to stay down. With a suplex, running knee and Floating Bro, Riddle barely did not take the three count.
Cole set up the Last Shot with a Panama Sunrise, but Riddle ducked and locked in the Bromission. While the champion escaped, the challenger went to the Fujiwara armbar to nearly get a tapout. Cole barely survived and connected with the Last Shot for the win.
Finn Balor interrupted Cole's theme to announce to the champion that he is now back in NXT full time.
Result
Cole def. Riddle by pinfall to retain the NXT Championship
Grade
B+
Analysis
This was a great way to open the night. Cole and Riddle worked this much more like an opener than is typical of NXT Championship matches. The two never stopped moving and pushed the pace almost to an absurd degree, occasionally even losing the psychology of the match.
While the two can have a far more complete match down the line, NXT needed to get the limited crowd chanting, and they succeeded clearly.
Balor's return to NXT is a big move for the brand, and it's hard to say if it's a positive for The Extraordinary Man. He was not prominently featured on the main roster, but he was a clear star. He and Cole should be great rivals.
The Velveteen Dream Lays Out a Challenge for Roderick Strong
The Velveteen Dream made a statement with purple-and-pink lighting as he called out Roderick Strong. He was not afraid of Undisputed Era and seems ready to regain his NXT North American Championship soon.
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a quick-and-easy introduction to Dream for new audiences. He got a little caught up in his words, but the presentation delivered. His gimmick is hard to forget once you've seen it.
NXT needed to showcase the clear stars of the brand on this night, even in short segments. It would not have been right for the night to go without some appearance by Dream.
Io Shirai vs. Mia Yim
Physicality was the focus of both Io Shirai and Mia Yim early. The two threw out their best strikes, but neither backed down. While The Head Baddie in Charge refused to lose, The Genius of the Sky took over the action with her unbelievable athleticism.
With a side kick to set it up, Shirai connected with the moonsault for the win.
Result
Shirai def. Yim by pinfall
Grade
A
Analysis
NXT promised big matches, but this match, which went without hype, delivered just as much as the title matches. It was physical and felt surprisingly personal with no story behind it. Shirai brings an energy to every performance that elevates all of her challengers.
NXT should absolutely revisit this matchup. These two have chemistry to spare, and they could use a chance to tell a complete story without split screen.
Johnny Gargano vs. Shane Thorne
Shane Thorne came out firing fast against Johnny Gargano. A series of powerbombs nearly stole the win for the Australian star, but Johnny Wrestling refused to stay down to anything.
Gargano popped up at just the right moment with a poisonrana into a superkick to the kneeling Thorne to take the victory.
Result
Gargano def. Thorne by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a solid match where Thorne got deserved momentum as a future title challenger. He is not up to Gargano's level yet, but he showed that he can hang with a top guy.
NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler vs. Candice LeRae
Shayna Baszler showed no remorse as she punished Candice LeRae for wanting a match with the NXT women's champion, injuring the left arm of the challenger. But LeRae was willing to fight with one good arm.
She managed to escape the Kirifuda Clutch at every stage, even reversing into her own Kirifuda Clutch. However, the champion ducked the springboard moonsault and got locked deep into the submission hold. LeRae nearly fought to her feet in the hold before finally submitting.
Result
Baszler def. LeRae by submission to retain the NXT Women's Championship
Grade
A-
Analysis
LeRae and Baszler had a TakeOver-worthy title bout where both women showed why they are among the elite in NXT. The champ wore down the challenger with a focused attack on the arm, while LeRae refused to give up.
It was easy to get behind the challenger as she fought through everything, but it was not her night. It was honestly surprising that the champion retained. It's hard to say who else can truly challenger her.
Pete Dunne vs. Danny Burch
Pete Dunne was ready to hurt Danny Burch to take this win, and he dominated early. However, Burch survived long enough to pull off a huge DDT that nearly got the win. The Bruiserweight was not amused, snapping Burch's fingers before hitting the Bitter End for three.
The lights went out shortly after the finish. Damien Priest appeared to plant Dunne to make a statement about his next target.
Result
Dunne def. Burch by pinfall
Grade
B
Analysis
Dunne vs. Burch is always a solid matchup, though it's a bit too obvious who will win. This match may have gone a bit long, but it was a crowd-pleaser and was different from much of the rest of the card.
The Archer of Infamy is taking a big step up with his next rival. It will be telling how he does against The Bruiserweight, who is among the premiere stars in NXT. If he does end up on top, he could be winning gold soon.
NXT Tag Team Champions Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits
Wale introduced Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins before their match. After an early flurry from The Street Profits, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish took over the match, isolating and wearing down Montez Ford.
The long time Dawkins was waiting on the apron set him up for an emphatic hot tag. He threw around Undisputed Era but injured his knee along the way, setting up O'Reilly to lock him in a leg lock. Ford saved his friend while stuck in a guillotine choke from Fish by running into O'Reilly.
After Fish barely escaped three after a frog splash, Roderick Strong had to get involved to distract The Street Profits. This set up a High-Low to Ford to retain the tag titles.
Afterward, as Undisputed Era celebrated, Tommaso Ciampa made his return to NXT to stare down Adam Cole.
Result
Undisputed Era def. Street Profits by pinfall to retain the NXT Tag Team Championships
Grade
B+
Analysis
Undisputed Era cannot ever have a bad tag team match. This started slow and ran a bit long, but it was entertaining and fantastic for the home stretch. One has to wonder if this loss will send The Street Profits to the main roster.
Ciampa's return to NXT was a great hook, especially on a night where no titles changed hands. While Cole vs. Balor is interesting, Cole vs. Ciampa is obvious money. It will be interesting to see which way the brand goes first.