Video: Brock Lesnar Destroys Rey Mysterio, Son Dominick with F-5s on WWE Raw

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2019

Brock Lesnar celebrates after winning the WWE Universal Championship match as part of as part of the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The season premiere was anything but a time to celebrate for the Mysterio family.

Rey Mysterio opened the show ahead of his Universal Championship match with Seth Rollins. Perhaps wanting to make a statement prior to challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE title on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar arrived and laid waste to Mysterio.

If that wasn't enough, Lesnar yanked Mysterio's son, Dominick, from his seat at ringside and attacked him as well.

Many fans have wondered if the general tone of Raw would shift when Paul Heyman took over as the show's executive director in June.

For the most part, it has been business as usual on WWE's flagship program, with Heyman's touch evident in only a few areas, such as Maria and Mike Kanellis' ongoing dynamic.

SmackDown's move to Fox allows WWE to have a soft reset for its weekly shows. Lesnar's brutal assault could signal a new direction for Raw.

