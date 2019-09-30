MLB Rumors: Anthony Rendon Offered 7-Year, $210-215M Contract by Nationals

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Washington Nationals third baseman Anthony Rendon throws to first to get out Philadelphia Phillies' Jean Segura during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals reportedly offered third baseman Anthony Rendon a seven-year deal worth $210-215 million in early September, according to Barry Svrluga of the Washington Post

The offer is not expected to stop Rendon from exploring the free-agent market, where he will be one of the league's most sought-after players.

According to Svrluga, the deal comes with deferrals that would be paid off within seven years of the contract expiring. This differs from the offer to Bryce Harper last year, which featured payments lasting until 2052.

Harper eventually signed with the Philadelphia Phillies on a 13-year, $330 million contract.

The Nationals could now face more pressure to re-sign Rendon, who is a legitimate MVP candidate after an outstanding 2019 season. The 29-year-old finished the year with a .319 batting average, 1.010 OPS, 34 home runs and 126 RBI, all of which were career highs.

He also led the National League in RBI and doubles (44) while helping Washington earn a wild-card spot.

As Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports recently noted, Rendon could potentially top the eight-year, $260 million deal Nolan Arenado received from the Colorado Rockies if he hits free agency:

The key will be the ability to negotiate with multiple teams rather than accept an extension like Arenado.

Washington has done its best to lock down Rendon but has been unsuccessful to this point.

"We've had discussions throughout the year, and we’ve traded proposals back and forth," general manager Mike Rizzo said in July, per Mark Zuckerman of MASN. "We haven’t had a deal yet. We certainly would embrace if we can get a deal done. We certainly continue to talk, and we’ll see where it leads us down the road."

The All-Star will now have to decide if the latest deal was enough to keep him on the roster. 

Related

    The Nationals are finalizing their Wild Card roster!

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    The Nationals are finalizing their Wild Card roster!

    Stephen G. "Ghost" Mears
    via TalkNats.com

    Metro changes course, says trains will operate later after playoff games

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    Metro changes course, says trains will operate later after playoff games

    The Washington Times http://www.washingtontimes.com
    via The Washington Times

    Angels Interested in Maddon

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Angels Interested in Maddon

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    How a Humbling Sweep Set the Nationals Straight

    Washington Nationals logo
    Washington Nationals

    How a Humbling Sweep Set the Nationals Straight

    Jesse Dougherty
    via Washington Post