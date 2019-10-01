Goodbye SmackDown on USA: Ranking the Greatest Moments in Show History

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

WWE SmackDown Live changes forever this week, when the company leaves Tuesday nights and USA behind for a new timeslot on Fox.

The switch back to Friday night is a return to the blue brand's spiritual home on the schedule, and in the 20 years since the show originally debuted, there have been countless moments that have stood the test of time.

From legendary matches to incredible, real-life emotional segments, the blue brand has delivered on plenty of occasions.

With the show likely to debut on Fox with a bang this weekend, here's a look at the greatest moments SmackDown has ever delivered.