Goodbye SmackDown on USA: Ranking the Greatest Moments in Show History

Goodbye SmackDown on USA: Ranking the Greatest Moments in Show HistoryOctober 1, 2019
WWE SmackDown Live changes forever this week, when the company leaves Tuesday nights and USA behind for a new timeslot on Fox.
The switch back to Friday night is a return to the blue brand's spiritual home on the schedule, and in the 20 years since the show originally debuted, there have been countless moments that have stood the test of time.
From legendary matches to incredible, real-life emotional segments, the blue brand has delivered on plenty of occasions.
With the show likely to debut on Fox with a bang this weekend, here's a look at the greatest moments SmackDown has ever delivered.
10. Two Great Rivals Set the Stage (2001)
Backstage, in-depth interviews can often go wrong.
But when you put three of the best in their craft together on the eve of the biggest show of the year, it always has the potential to be dynamite.
That's exactly what happened when Jim Ross sat down with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock ahead of their infamous showdown at WrestleMania X-Seven.
Of course, nobody knew that Austin was just days out from selling his soul and turning heel to align with Vince McMahon in order to win the title.
But his emotional speech in the face of Rock, declaring he needed to beat his great rival and insinuating he would do anything possible to get it done was, looking back, a fairly subtle hint at what was to follow.
Rock was at his explosive best throughout too, and in terms of setting the scene for WrestleMania, this was as good as it gets.
9. Daniel Bryan's Emotional Return (2018)
When the boundaries blur between real life and professional wrestling, magical moments can happen.
For years, WWE fans were hoping that Daniel Bryan could eventually return from the injuries that put his wrestling career on hold.
Having been a SmackDown guy for years, it was fitting that his emotional in-ring return was finally confirmed on the blue brand.
Of course, it wasn't plain sailing on the night for Bryan, when Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, who Bryan had altercations with during his time as SmackDown General Manager, attacking him.
But it ensured an emotional WrestleMania return was guaranteed, and the way the crowd popped for Bryan when he confirmed the news made it a brilliant, unforgettable moment.
8. Vince Wins the Big One (1999)
Vince McMahon's reign of terror as the villainous Mr. McMahon character throughout the Attitude Era would have always felt incomplete without a title reign, in truth.
That came in 1999 on a taping of SmackDown when Vince battled Triple H with the WWE Championship on the line.
Vince was beaten and battered throughout the match by The Game, before numerous people interfered, including Stone Cold Steve Austin, to allow McMahon to clamber over a fallen Triple H and win the belt.
It certainly wasn't as dramatic as many fans would have hoped, especially given how Vince relinquished the belt just a few days later on Raw.
But at the time, it felt like a big deal, and such a notable title change in the early days of SmackDown added a sense of must-see TV to the blue brand.
7. Stone Cold Destroys the DX Express (2000)
This was Stone Cold Steve Austin at his brilliant best.
Having returned from injury in time for Backlash 2000, Austin had D-Generation X and Triple H in his sights when he came hunting for revenge in the run-up to the show.
Fans were desperate to see Austin, having been off TV for so long, and when The Rock emerged to warn Triple H that he was in the building, it caused fans to go wild.
Of course, what happened next was completely unpredictable. When the cameras cut backstage to Austin to explain whose side he would be on for the match between Triple H and The Rock, he made his feelings perfectly clear by destroying DX's tour bus, the DX Express.
Sat in a construction vehicle, the way Austin exploded the tour bus was the Attitude Era at its best. It was gimmick-heavy and over-dramatic, but like many things WWE did during that time, it definitely worked.
6. The WWE Championship Changes Hands Outside North America (2017)
Never before had WWE's most prestigious prize changed hands outside of North America prior to AJ Styles creating history in Manchester, England in November 2017.
The fact it happened on a regular edition of SmackDown made for a huge surprise, and caused the English crowd to go wild when he pinned Jinder Mahal to win the belt for a second time.
Already a hugely popular star all across the world, this victory, plus the slice of history which came with it, solidified Styles as a genuine main event talent in WWE.
He went on to hold the belt for a year, and it was a reign that had some truly phenomenal moments. It also ensured Styles' claim that SmackDown Live was the house that AJ Styles build had plenty of merit.
SmackDown has never failed to deliver when it comes to historic moments. This is certainly one of the best, as all British WWE fans will confirm.
5. Stone Cold and Booker T's Supermarket Brawl (2001)
The majority of Stone Cold Steve Austin's career was spent headlining Raw and feuding with Vince McMahon, but he had his fair share of standout moments on the blue brand, too.
His rivalry with Booker T shortly after The Invasion was part of that, including their legendary supermarket segment in 2001.
After suffering an injury the previous year, Austin returned intent on making Booker's life a living hell. He certainly succeeded in that regard, and one example of that was this incredible fight in a supermarket.
It sounds too ridiculous to work, but it was entertaining to the extreme, and summed up just how versatile Austin was as a performer.
He could be as devastating and intense as anyone, but when there was a call for entertainment, Austin was definitely up there with the best. It's difficult to pick out the best moment of the whole angle, but Austin singing at Booker while he was beating him up was one of many laugh out loud moments.
It really shouldn't have worked, but it was so crazy that it ended up being renowned as legendary.
4. Eddie's Night (2004)
WrestleMania XX was the culmination of an incredible journey for Eddie Guerrero, who had cemented himself as one of the biggest stars in WWE when he won the WWE Championship.
That led to an incredible title celebration just a few days later on SmackDown which underlined just how popular he had become.
Making his way to the ring through the crowd amidst a huge ovation from the fans, this was a genuine feel-good moment and a true underdog story being played out in real life.
The emotion was visible on Guerrero's face as he came into the ring with the title he had worked so hard to claim.
WWE has done other title celebrations since, and Jeff Hardy had an equally-emotional one after winning his first world title. But this was the best SmackDown delivered without doubt.
3. WWE Remembers (2001)
WWE decided to press on with its regular taping of SmackDown in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks which stunned the world on September 11, 2001.
Keen to put on a show for the country, Vince McMahon opened the show with a rousing speech which certainly lives long in the memory for many WWE fans.
SmackDown was, as Vince said, the first public gathering of real note in the immediate aftermath of 9/11. It was a big deal for the company, but also a show of defiance in the face of terrorism.
The show itself was fairly standard, but it was always going to be difficult to top Vince's emotionally-charged speech to start the show that night.
It is undoubtedly one of SmackDown's most important segments in history.
2. "Ruthless Aggression" (2002)
Everyone can remember John Cena's infamous in-ring debut against Kurt Angle, and it came on an episode of SmackDown in the summer of 2002.
Angle was riding high at that stage of his career, and was perhaps the biggest draw in the company at that time. Seemingly without anyone left to beat, Angle offered an open challenge to any competitor he had never previously faced.
It's safe to say that Cena's emergence did little to stir the fans, many of whom had never seen or even heard of John Cena.
But how they would remember him after the final bell rung, by which time Cena, who infamously declared he would bring "ruthless aggression" to his performance, took Angle to his limit before falling just short.
Some WWE debuts are remembered for all the wrong reasons. Cena's was definitely one of the best in the company's history, and one of the best moments in SmackDown's long stint as a show.
1. Brock Lesnar and Big Show Destroy the Ring (2003)
Undoubtedly the most memorable moment in SmackDown history involves the guy who is likely to head up the new-look show on Fox moving forward.
Brock Lesnar was still a relative rookie in 2003 when he entered a feud with Big Show. He had already encountered Show on a number of occasions during his formative years in WWE, and their rivalry throughout the summer of 2003 for the WWE Championship is perhaps remembered best for this one moment.
Lesnar hit Show with a huge superplex from the top rope, underlining his own incredible strength, causing the entire ring to collapse under both men and the official.
Understandably, the fans went crazy. The commentary team were practically lost for words, and even though it was a staged moment, it was unlike anything that had happened in the ring before.
Of course, since then, Show has executed the spot on other occasions, but this moment, the first and original time it happened, is rightly pinpointed as one of the standout moments in SmackDown history.
It helped ensure Lesnar would go on to have a remarkable career, if nothing else.