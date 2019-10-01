Latest WWE Hell in a Cell Card Predictions Including Seth Rollins vs. the Fiend

Latest WWE Hell in a Cell Card Predictions Including Seth Rollins vs. the FiendOctober 1, 2019
WWE Hell in a Cell is only days away, but following the go-home episode of Raw on Monday, there are just three matches confirmed for the card.
In a week when WWE has big plans for the likes of NXT and SmackDown, that's perhaps understandable. But at the moment, the show lacks an element of attraction to it.
However, the three matches that are confirmed are all intriguing in their own way, including a fascinating contest for the Universal Championship.
Expect plenty of other matches to be added as Sunday draws closer, but for now, here's a look at the trio of matches that are official, as well as predictions for who will come out on top.
Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns vs. Harper and Rowan
The storyline concerning Daniel Bryan, Erick Rowan, Luke Harper and now Roman Reigns has been unpredictable.
The latest twist in the run-up to Hell in a Cell saw Bryan and Reigns form an alliance to take on Harper and Rowan, though it's not clear whether Bryan has turned face once again.
Regardless, they will team up at Hell in a Cell to take on the duo, and it's hard not to imagine them winning the bout.
It feels like Bryan vs. Reigns still has a way to run, and a victory for the pair could be an interesting way of keeping their storyline going.
It would also enable Harper and Rowan to move on and perhaps have a run in SmackDown's tag division.
Prediction: Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns
Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks
This is an intriguing match for the Raw Women's Championship, and it's one of the more difficult ones to predict.
Becky Lynch has had a great run with the belt, and there is perhaps a growing feeling she could be set to drop the title to Sasha Banks this weekend.
But it still feels like there's a way left to run in this rivalry yet, and that would lean towards the possibility of Lynch retaining at Hell in a Cell.
One thing is for sure: It's bound to be a great match, perhaps even the best of the night.
And with Banks still easing herself back in following her absence from the company earlier this year, the time doesn't yet feel right for her to take the title from The Man.
It may well have some controversy attached to it, but back Becky here.
Prediction: Becky Lynch
Seth Rollins vs. The Fiend
Having spent so much time building "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt up into a credible, legitimate main event force, it would be foolish for him to take a defeat at Hell in a Cell.
Seth Rollins' run with the Universal Championship has been mixed, to say the least, and it's rare when a challenger as strong as Wyatt emerges to take on the reigning champion.
Wyatt is a bonafide main event star without doubt, and after a mixed few years himself in WWE, he's ready to dominate for a long, long time.
Their rivalry could still run beyond Hell in a Cell, but it would be hard to imagine Wyatt picking himself back up and continuing this run of momentum if he were to be beaten here.
It's The Fiend's time.
Prediction: The Fiend