Latest WWE Hell in a Cell Card Predictions Including Seth Rollins vs. the Fiend

Credit: WWE.com

WWE Hell in a Cell is only days away, but following the go-home episode of Raw on Monday, there are just three matches confirmed for the card.

In a week when WWE has big plans for the likes of NXT and SmackDown, that's perhaps understandable. But at the moment, the show lacks an element of attraction to it.

However, the three matches that are confirmed are all intriguing in their own way, including a fascinating contest for the Universal Championship.

Expect plenty of other matches to be added as Sunday draws closer, but for now, here's a look at the trio of matches that are official, as well as predictions for who will come out on top.