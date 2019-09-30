Cowboys Rumors: Tyron Smith Out vs. Packers with Injury, Could Return Week 6

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will miss Week 5 against the Green Bay Packers due to a high ankle sprain, but the injury is not as severe as initially anticipated, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Smith has not yet been ruled out for Week 6 against the New York Jets and could be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

"It does not appear to be a major sprain of the ligament that could keep him out for a long period of time," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote.

Smith suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was carted to the locker room and was seen in a walking boot after the game:

Cameron Fleming replaced him Sunday and will likely fill his role for as long as needed.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 18 of 20 possible games since signing with the Cowboys in 2018, making three starts, and he also has four years of experience as a reserve lineman with the New England Patriots.

While Fleming can handle the job on a short-term basis, there is still a major drop-off from Smith to anyone else on the roster.

Smith has started every game he's played in the NFL and has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last six years. Twice he's been named first-team All-Pro at his position.

Dallas has other elite talent on the offensive line in Zack Martin and Travis Frederick, but the unit as a whole could take a step back with Smith unavailable.

The Cowboys have a bye in Week 8 if they want to give Smith more time to recover.