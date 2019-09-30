Kenny Omega, WWE 2K20 Soundtrack and More AEW, WWE News for Premiere Week

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kenny Omega Bringing Back The Cleaner? Triple H Comments on Omega

It's fair to say AEW is building up something big for Kenny Omega. The promotion has started him off with a number of high-profile losses, as he's going seemingly from the face of AEW to a guy searching for something.

In the latest episode of Being the Elite, Matt Jackson said he thinks he has the answer:

"Hey Kenny. Listen. I'm worried about you, man. Nick's worried about you. I know things have been tough lately. Just wanted to let you know that we're here for you. It just seems like you've been completely absent lately. You don't pick up the phone. You just make these strange videos online. And listen, I realize we're all coming off a loss and we're all handling it and dealing with it differently.

"I know how weird things are, the narrative online has changed. But I just wanted to remind you that this whole thing started with us. This whole thing started with the three of us. The Elite. This movement. They're calling it a revolution now. And I just miss that guy we started this all with. I miss, I miss all the adventures we went on with you, Kenny. I miss the Kenny who we seconded down to the ring during all those big matches with Okada. I miss the Kenny with the killer instinct.

"Someone told us recently, that Nick and I lost our killer instinct, too. But I'm ready to find it again. And in D.C., we start this new adventure. We start our big television show. We start Dynamite on TNT. And Kenny we need you. We're in a fight that night that we don't even know what we're getting into. We don't even know who we're wrestling. What I'm trying to say is we need the old Kenny. We need that Kenny. Kenny, we need...we need 'The Cleaner.'"

The Cleaner is the gimmick Omega used during his run with The Bullet Club. The darker persona proved to be a boon for Omega's career, turning him into the hottest name on the indie circuit. He's since moved away from any real "gimmicks" in his AEW career, as the promotion has relied on more personal stories than personas.

That said, The Cleaner might just be a mindset Omega needs to get back to winning.

One thing Omega won't be winning, it seems, is a war of words with Triple H. The NXT honcho took the high road on Omega's comments that NXT talent would be wrestling dark matches for his main event if NXT and AEW combined promotions, per Brian Fritz of Sporting News:

"There's a statement about opinions over the years I've heard. Everybody is entitled to their opinion. Everybody is entitled to put an executive tag on the front of their name and think that's a cool thing. Whatever. It's all good. Bring your best show. If that's how you want to look at it, bring your best show. I'll bring my best show. We're all good and the winners are the fans and they'll choose what they want to watch and how. It doesn't matter to me. It really doesn't and it's not my interest and my interest is the best show possible.

"I'm going to take the talent roster that we have, I'm going to take the in-ring product that NXT has that I would put up against anything in the world, bar none, and I'm going to put on the best show possible every single week for two hours. My competition is everything else out, but the truth is for our fans, I just want to deliver the best product that I can to them. That's as far as it goes."

Tune into TNT on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET to catch all the action of All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite.

WWE 2K20 Announces Soundtrack

2K Sports announced the following songs for the upcoming 2K20 release:

Banks – “Gimme”

Barns Courtney – “99”

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”

Grandson – “Stigmata”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”

Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”

Muse – “The Dark Side”

Poppy – “METAL”

Saweetie – “Icy Girl”

The Black Keys – “LO / HI”

The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”

Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”

Soundtracks aren't typically the most high-profile part of a 2K release, and this is no different. Twelve tracks is less than a typical album. Luckily, there's not a lot of time to be spent in WWE 2K menus and most of your gameplay will have a host of dialogue, so things shouldn't get stale.

205 Live Coming to Fridays

While there had been longstanding speculation about 205 Live folding into NXT to help with the expansion to two hours, it appears that won't be happening anytime soon.

WWE announced the cruiserweights will follow SmackDown to Fridays, beginning this week. The program will continue to hold the 10 p.m. ET timeslot right after SmackDown.

205 Live and NXT UK have suddenly become the flagships of the WWE Network after NXT's departure, so don't be surprised to see a ton of cross-promotion in the coming weeks. 205 Live and NXT UK talent have been part of the first two live NXT shows.