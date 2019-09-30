Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'It's Disrespectful' to Bucks to Talk Future, Free Agency

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'It's Disrespectful' to Bucks to Talk Future, Free AgencySeptember 30, 2019
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was not interested in talking about his future free agency during the team's media day Monday.
As he told reporters, he felt "it's disrespectful" toward his teammates to discuss his future plans when he has two more seasons under contract in Milwaukee:
Michele Steele @ESPNMichele
Giannis addresses questions about his future: "I think it's disrespectful to the team to talk about my free agency..." Says he's not going to talk about his contract a lot, "the time is not right." #Bucks
