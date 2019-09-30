Giannis Antetokounmpo: 'It's Disrespectful' to Bucks to Talk Future, Free Agency

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo brings the ball up court during the first half of Game 4 of a second round NBA basketball playoff series against the Boston Celtics in Boston, Monday, May 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was not interested in talking about his future free agency during the team's media day Monday.

As he told reporters, he felt "it's disrespectful" toward his teammates to discuss his future plans when he has two more seasons under contract in Milwaukee:

                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

