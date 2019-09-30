Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reportedly out of Manchester United vs. Arsenal with Injury

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 25: Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United in action during the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Manchester United and Rochdale at Old Trafford on September 25, 2019 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)
Visionhaus/Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been added to Manchester United's growing list of injuries after being omitted from the squad for Monday's game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

His absence was confirmed by the Manchester Evening News (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt). While MEN writers Samuel Luckhurst, Richard Fay and Tyrone Marshall reported "there's no indication" about the nature of the defender's injury, Salt noted how Wan-Bissaka "has been managing a back complaint in recent weeks."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

