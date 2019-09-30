Aaron Wan-Bissaka Reportedly out of Manchester United vs. Arsenal with Injury

Visionhaus/Getty Images

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been added to Manchester United's growing list of injuries after being omitted from the squad for Monday's game against Arsenal at Old Trafford.

His absence was confirmed by the Manchester Evening News (h/t MailOnline's Nathan Salt). While MEN writers Samuel Luckhurst, Richard Fay and Tyrone Marshall reported "there's no indication" about the nature of the defender's injury, Salt noted how Wan-Bissaka "has been managing a back complaint in recent weeks."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.