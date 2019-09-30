Rams' Todd Gurley Rips NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' as 'Dumbest Thing Ever'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Todd Gurley #30 of the Los Angeles Rams throws the ball into the crowd after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)
Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

NFL players aren't big fans of Thursday Night Football. Consider Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley among the detractors.

"You know how I feel about Thursday night games," Gurley said Sunday after his team's 55-40 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Lindsey Thiry of ESPN. "I feel like they are the dumbest thing ever."

Gurley and the Rams now will have a short week, as they face the Seattle Seahawks in a pivotal NFC West matchup on Thursday night.

                

