One Make-or-Break 2019-20 Offseason Decision Each MLB Team Faces

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles: How to Handle Trey Mancini's Breakout

Though the Baltimore Orioles didn't repeat last year's 115-loss flop, that they only improved to 108 losses makes it clear their rebuild still has a long way to go.

A central question for now is how Trey Mancini fits into their plans for the future. The 27-year-old slugger's value is at an all-time high in the wake of his career-best .899 OPS and 35 home runs. He's also under club control for three more years.

The Orioles could extend, trade or do nothing with Mancini. All three decisions come with some risk, but none more so than Door No. 3. If the Orioles walk through it, they might watch Mancini regress and nix any possibility of a blockbuster deal.

Boston Red Sox: Whether to Trade Mookie Betts

According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, Boston Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said Monday that fitting both Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez into the team's 2020 budget will be "difficult."

The Red Sox may not have a choice with Martinez, who might forgo the opt-out clause in his contract. But since Betts, who will turn 27 on Monday, seems to have no interest in an extension, the Red Sox have to either trade him now or keep him—and likely pay him a $30 million salary for his walk year in 2020.

If the Red Sox can't leverage a favorable offer for the 2018 American League MVP, they'll have to choose between cutting his salary via a trade or keeping him and going for next season. In any case, they'll have to determine just how much one of the very best players in MLB is worth to them.

New York Yankees: How to Handle Their Starting Rotation

Regardless of how their playoff journey pans out, the New York Yankees must decide whether a starting rotation that posted a 4.51 ERA in the regular season needs upgrading.

If they lean toward the affirmative, Gerrit Cole, Hyun-Jin Ryu, Madison Bumgarner, Zack Wheeler and potentially Stephen Strasburg (who has an opt-out) will be there for the taking on the open market. The Yankees should be able to afford any one of them.

Alternatively, they could do nothing and move forward with Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka, James Paxton, J.A. Happ and either Domingo German or top prospect Deivi Garcia. Though that wouldn't be the worst plan, the Yankees would invariably be risking more of the same in 2020.

Tampa Bay Rays: How They Should Add Power

The Tampa Bay Rays were good enough at pitching, fielding and situational hitting to make their way to October, but they struggled to keep pace in the league's extraordinary home run revolution.

Rather than risk a repeat of that in 2020, the Rays could favor adding power. The question, of course, is what they can afford to do. With little salary set to come off their books, they may have to non-tender Mike Zunino, Matt Duffy and Jesus Aguilar to clear space.

Even then, the Rays may be limited to bargain-bin shopping in free agency. Their best hope of a substantial upgrade might require sacrificing some of their considerable prospect depth on the trade market. That's never an easy call for cash-strapped teams such as the Rays.

Toronto Blue Jays: Whether to Extend Their Young Core Stars

Despite the Toronto Blue Jays' 95 losses, their season may be fondly remembered in Toronto as the one in which the rebuild began bearing fruit.

Specifically, rookie hitters Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cavan Biggio and Bo Bichette look like keepers. Instead of letting them play out their remaining years of club control, perhaps the Blue Jays will make like the Atlanta Braves with Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies and lock them up for the long haul right now.

If the Blue Jays don't want to do that or are rebuffed by each player's reps, it may not be long before they're bemoaning the financial flexibility they could have had if only they'd signed Guerrero, Biggio and Bichette to club-friendly deals when they had the chance.