Cardinals Reporter Derrick Goold Performed CPR on Mike Flanary in Cubs' Dugout

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistSeptember 30, 2019

Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, right, and other members of the team look on from the dugout during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Matt Marton)
Matt Marton/Associated Press

Derrick Goold, a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, performed CPR on videographer Mike Flanary in the Chicago Cubs dugout Sunday, helping to save his life, according to Rick Hummel of the same paper.

Per that report, the 64-year-old Flanary "collapsed in the Cubs dugout before the game and was briefly without a pulse" before Goold administered CPR. 

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

