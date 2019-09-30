Cardinals Reporter Derrick Goold Performed CPR on Mike Flanary in Cubs' Dugout

Matt Marton/Associated Press

Derrick Goold, a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, performed CPR on videographer Mike Flanary in the Chicago Cubs dugout Sunday, helping to save his life, according to Rick Hummel of the same paper.



Per that report, the 64-year-old Flanary "collapsed in the Cubs dugout before the game and was briefly without a pulse" before Goold administered CPR.

