Why This Week Will Go Down in History as Pro Wrestling’s Greatest Ever

Why This Week Will Go Down in History as Pro Wrestling’s Greatest EverSeptember 30, 2019
In years to come, wrestling fans will back on this week as the greatest in the sport's history.
There have been plenty of game-changing weeks in the industry before, most of them caused by things done by WWE and WWE alone.
But this week, with the arrival of a new brand on weekly television, things are about to change for the better.
The changes will see WWE's product shift forever, while also giving fans a completely new focus for their action on Wednesday nights.
Will it bring the best out of everyone? Absolutely. Here are just a few reasons why this will be regarded as a hugely important week for the industry in years to come.
Brock Lesnar Will Make SmackDown WWE's a-Show on Fox
Since time began in the world of Raw vs. SmackDown, Monday has been the go-to night for WWE fans.
That will all change this week, though.
A new era for WWE and professional wrestling on the whole will be underlined by SmackDown being made to feel more important and more unmissable than Raw.
The big reason for that? Brock Lesnar.
Lesnar has been a huge draw for Raw for years. But with him seemingly headlining the blue brand and their move to Fox, he is going to be a huge part of SmackDown taking over as WWE's number one show.
Whether he wins the WWE Championship or not this week, his presence on Friday nights alone will make SmackDown the show fans have to see, rather than Raw.
Adam Cole and Matt Riddle Will Underline NXT's Potential
The Wednesday night war gets underway this week: and it is going to be unmissable.
With NXT moving to USA, it's clear WWE is pushing hard for the yellow and black brand to go toe-to-toe with AEW when that show debuts this week.
And Cole vs. Riddle is going to be a blockbuster way for WWE to show it can hold its own with Cody, The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho over in the rival brand.
It's a clash of two styles, and a veteran ringmaster against the new kid on the block.
It has all the makings of a classic, and it's bound to be unmissable for sure.
AEW Will Change the Landscape Forever
Even though WWE is making huge changes to its schedule that will change the company forever, there's no doubting that the arrival of AEW Dynamite is the big thing that changes the world of wrestling this week.
Having a rival company for WWE to go head-to-head with each and every week is big business, and something Vince McMahon hasn't really had to deal with properly for nearly two decades.
It's bound to ensure WWE ups its game when it comes to making Raw, SmackDown and NXT unmissable every week.
But it's also going to provide fans with an opportunity to see new stars in AEW, as well as familiar faces like Cody and Chris Jericho.
Strap yourselves in, folks. The world of pro wrestling is about to change forever.