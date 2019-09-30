Kenny Dalglish: Steven Gerrard Would Be 'Embarrassed' by Jurgen Klopp Comments

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Liverpool icon Kenny Dalglish has said he thinks Steven Gerrard would have been "a wee bit embarrassed" by comments made by Jurgen Klopp suggesting he should be next in line to be manager at Anfield.

Speaking to FourFourTwo recently, Klopp said that if he was to lose his job with Liverpool then he thinks Gerrard would be his successor. The German added that the Rangers boss would also be his choice to take over.

In the same interview, Klopp also referenced Dalgish as a possible option. In his column for the Sunday Post, the former Liverpool star reflected on what Klopp had to say about the next possible manager at Anfield and how he thinks Gerrard would've reacted:

"For me, the way Jurgen answered the question put to him once again reiterated just how much he 'gets' Liverpool, from the way some people are regarded by everyone at the club to the mood and feelings of the supporters.

"Perhaps Steven might have been a wee bit embarrassed with Jurgen's comments, but they would have been said with the best of intentions. Deep down inside, I'm sure, Steven would have been very, very proud of Jurgen's comments.

"But right now he has a job at Rangers to be getting on with, just as Jurgen will be fully focused on matters at Anfield."

Gerrard provided his own response to what Klopp had to say, making it clear he wants the German to be in charge at Anfield for many years yet:

As things stand, Klopp appears poised to be at Liverpool for the long term, with the team he's built on Merseyside capable of challenging for major honours in the upcoming campaigns.

In his time in charge, Klopp has guided the Reds to two UEFA Champions League finals, the most recent of which they won, while last season they finished the Premier League campaign with a whopping 97 points, finishing a point back on winners Manchester City.

Despite their success at the end of 2018-19, there's still a hunger among the Liverpool players, and they have started the season in sensational style:

Klopp was also recognised for the work he has done at Liverpool by winning The Best FIFA Men's Coach award. After the win, Sky Sports Statto summed up what has been a year to remember for the manager:

Gerrard is still in the infancy of his managerial career at Rangers. The former midfielder will hope his side can challenge Celtic for the Scottish title this season; after seven games they trail their great rivals by a solitary point.

Like Gerrard, Dalglish is considered one of the best-ever Liverpool players. As a player, he won six league titles and three European Cups. The Scotsman also had two stints as Reds boss, the most recent of which ended in 2012; he is currently a non-executive director for the club.