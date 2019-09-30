Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling, Notable Manchester City Stats from September

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester City's 3-1 win at Everton on Saturday ensured they remain five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool, capping off a September of ups and downs for the champions.

Although City lost to Norwich City midway through the month, they have responded fantastically, stringing together four consecutive wins.

In English football's top flight they've beaten Watford and the Toffees, while they also secured away wins at Shakhtar Donetsk and Preston North End in the UEFA Champions League and Carabao Cup, respectively.

Here is a closer look at some of the standout figures for Pep Guardiola's side and a focus on a couple of star performers.

Manchester City Stats

Goals: Sergio Aguero 8, Raheem Sterling 6, Bernardo Silva 4, Kevin De Bruyne 2, Gabriel Jesus 2, Riyad Mahrez 2

Assists: Kevin De Bruyne 8, David Silva 4, Riyad Mahrez 3, Sergio Aguero 2

Passes: Rodrigo 465, Nicolas Otamendi 464, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Kyle Walker 456

Tackles: Rodrigo 19, Oleksandr Zinchenko 16, Bernardo Silva 10, Kevin De Bruyne 8, Riyad Mahrez 8, Raheem Sterling 8

For the figures in full, visit the Premier League website.

September Review

Although Guardiola would have been concerned with the manner of defeat to Norwich on September 14, the style with which the team have recovered from that setback will have delighted him.

City coasted to a win at Shakhtar in the Champions League and then annihilated Watford at the Etihad Stadium, running in eight goals in a remarkable attacking performance:

Although it was Bernardo Silva who grabbed the headlines with a hat-trick in that encounter, it was De Bruyne who ran the show for City.

The Belgium international has roared back to form this season, having missed chunks of the previous campaign due to injuries. Against Watford, his surges forward with the ball and pinpoint passing made him unplayable.

On Saturday, De Bruyne was at it again against Everton, with this perfect cross setting up Gabriel Jesus for the opening goal of the game:

ESPN FC put the creative talents of the City man into some context:

Oliver Holt of the Mail on Sunday praised De Bruyne after his excellent display against the Toffees:

September also saw Raheem Sterling continue his strong start to the season, as he grabbed a goal at Preston and netted the crucial third to kill off the game against Everton.

With Leroy Sane sidelined due to injury, Sterling has been used almost exclusively on the left flank this season. From there, he's able to dart infield, burst around the outside of defenders and get into goalscoring positions.

Sterling has now developed into one of the most dependable finishers in the Premier League. The 24-year-old reached a landmark number of goals with his strike on Saturday:

After the game, the England international said he knows he will get chances frequently playing for this team:

Guardiola will have some concerns about the team defensively, with Fernandinho still getting to grips with playing as a makeshift centre-back. However, the way in which the champions are attacking at the moment should alleviate some pressure on the back four.

City start October with a clash against Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League on Tuesday, before they host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Sunday.