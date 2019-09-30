Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Manchester United Will Target a Striker in January

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said the club will be on the lookout for a new centre-forward in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are light on options in attack, having sold Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan and let Alexis Sanchez move to the same club on loan. In recent weeks, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial have suffered with injuries, too, meaning United may potentially line up against Arsenal on Monday without a recognised senior striker.

Speaking about the shortage of options in this area, Solskjaer said the club will look to do business in the midseason window, per James Dutton of the MailOnline:

"When we let Alexis and Romelu go, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to see that it's forwards that next time we're going to recruit. We're looking for some creativity and goals. But there's no point getting players in that you're not 100 per cent sure about because when you get players in, you need the right ones that are going to stay here for a longer period.

"That's the long-term thinking that we have to show. I can't think 'I need a player because this is my reputation'. No, it's the club. There were strikers (available), but they weren't the ones we wanted. We couldn't get the one we wanted'."

Per Sky Sports, not only will Martial and Rashford potentially miss the game at Old Trafford against Arsenal, star midfielder Paul Pogba is also doubtful.

The injury issues mean Solskjaer may be forced to field Mason Greenwood or Jesse Lingard at the point of the attack. The former, still just 17, has scored in his last two outings, including this excellent finish against Astana in the UEFA Europa League:

Football journalist Daniel Harris praised the composure showcased by the youngster early in his United career:

While there is excitement about what Greenwood will go on to accomplish at Old Trafford, Solskjaer would not have wanted to be relying on the youngster at this stage in the campaign.

The decision not to sign a striker in the summer will no doubt hinder United. Although Lukaku and Sanchez both struggled under Solskjaer, they have previously shown they can score goals in the Premier League.

Per Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News, the pair have both enjoyed strong starts to their Inter careers:

Football writer Daniel Storey recently compared the attacking options at United to the Premier League's other elite sides:

It will be intriguing to see what type of striker the Red Devils do try to sign in the January transfer window, as often high-quality players are not available midseason.

While the likes of Greenwood and Daniel James will relish the opportunities they are getting, if United are serious about a top-four challenge this season, you sense some reinforcements are essential.