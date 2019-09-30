UFC 243: Previewing the Biggest and Best Fights Set for Melbourne

1 of 4

Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Saturday's main event is the definition of a barn-burner. UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and interim champ Israel Adesanya will unify the 185-pound gold inside the Octagon.

The Whittaker-Adesanya unification bout is the height of MMA. It is also the height of Oceania MMA. The Aussie and New Zealander will headline this bout in a stadium for the local crowd in Marvel Stadium.

Whittaker is on a nine-fight win streak, and he is undefeated at middleweight in the UFC (8-0). Whittaker's superior striking and grit has led him to the title. While Michael Bisping held out for a fight against Georges St-Pierre, Whittaker beat Yoel Romero in a five-round slugfest on a battered leg to win the interim title. After GSP defeated Bisping, he retired once again instead of defending against Whittaker. Thus, he was promoted to the undisputed champion.

Whittaker rematched with Romero in another 25-minute war that surpassed the original. Once again, Whittaker's mettle overcame adversity en route to a decision nod. But injuries have sidelined Whittaker during his reign. This led to another interim title being created.

Adesanya came onto the MMA scene in 2012, and made his UFC debut in 2018. It has been a quick rise for the talented striker as he has dispatched everyone in his career to the tune of a perfect 17-0 record. At UFC 236, while Whittaker was recovering, Adesanya bested Kelvin Gastelum for the interim gold in what could be 2019's Fight of the Year.

If there is a fight that could usurp it on the award list, it is this one.

Not only are these two the best middleweights, but they are the best middleweight strikers with distinctive styles and a willingness to stay in the pocket and exchange. Both men have received as they have given. And both men have overcome hardships to prevail.

Per UFCStats.com, Whittaker has a higher output of significant strikes (4.82 per minute to Adesanya's 4.44) while Adesanya leads in accuracy (51% to 40%). Neither are afraid or inexperienced on the canvas either. Adesanya showcased a credible ground game against Gastelum while Whittaker's takedown defense has shined.

Conventional wisdom will say Adesanya has a decided advantage on the feet, but the Gastelum fight proved he is not invincible. Whittaker's pressure and boxing will be cause for concern for New Zealander.

Everything from their recent fights points to this being an all-action affair with some of the highest level striking you will see. This is not a cherry on top of an ordinary sundae, but rather a Michelin-star level dessert presented to you by the greatest chefs in the world.

Whittaker vs. Adesanya will rival any bout from this year and should be the most anticipated fight remaining on the UFC's 2019 slate. It's just that good.