Look: Jerry Seinfeld Jokes He Will Reboot 'Seinfeld' If Pete Alonso Appears

Scott Polacek September 30, 2019

New York Mets Pete Alonso reacts after hitting hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in New York. Alonso hit his 53rd home run of the season, breaking the rookie record Yankees star Aaron Judge set in 2017. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
Adam Hunger/Associated Press

No pressure, Pete Alonso, but television viewers may be treated to a reboot of one of the all-time classics if you're willing to appear on the show.

Jerry Seinfeld tweeted about the New York Mets first baseman on Sunday, suggesting he may reboot Seinfeld if Alonso appears on a remaking of the famous episode, "The Boyfriend":

There is already a Mets connection with "The Boyfriend." IMDb's description of the episode notes that "Jerry meets Keith Hernandez and wants to make a good impression, but after being introduced to Elaine, Keith breaks his date with Jerry to make one with her."

Making a good impression on Hernandez made sense for Mets fans of old, but Alonso is the new face of the franchise. The rookie blasted 53 home runs with 120 RBI this season, providing a bright spot for a New York squad that didn't reach the playoffs despite an impressive second-half run.

He provides hope for the future for Mets fans and could do the same for Seinfeld supporters willing to suspend disbelief about the clear joke in the tweet.

