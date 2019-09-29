Buccaneers' Jameis Winston, Ronald Jones, Chris Godwin Fantasy Stock Post-Week 4

Katharine Lotze/Getty Images

Bruce Arians' influence on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers delivered results Sunday as the Bucs dropped 55 points and 464 total yards on Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

Fantasy football owners who started Jameis Winston, Ronald Jones II or Chris Godwin sat back and watched the points roll in.

Winston threw for 385 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. Godwin was his favorite target, catching 12 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 14 targets. Jones was the game's leading rusher, going for 70 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and also had one reception for 12 yards.

Given the matchup, plenty of owners likely benched Winston for Week 4. Those people deserve your pity.

Winston was obviously a key factor behind the Bucs' decision to hire Arians, who has built a track record of developing quarterbacks.

The fifth-year passer has improved over each week of the season, throwing for 194, 208, 380 and now 385 yards in successive games. Obviously the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner will regress at some point, but Arians' coaching may be having a tangible impact on the Florida State product.

Winston is climbing into QB1 territory, especially with the New Orleans Saints next up in Week 5.

Godwin is riding the wave, too. He already has two 100-yard receiving games, having eclipsed the century mark four times in his first two years.

In addition to Winston's strong start, the 2017 third-round pick is also benefiting from defenses gravitating toward Mike Evans.

Evans' presence will likely limit Godwin's ceiling, though. At the end of the day, Evans will probably get more targets, especially if opposing defenses course-correct to devote more attention to Godwin.

That doesn't necessarily mean Godwin should be glued to the bench. He's worth starting as a flex next week.

This is all coming at the cost of Jones to some extent, whose fantasy output Sunday was propped up by his five-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

Jones is averaging 4.7 yards per carry and looks like a solid option as Tampa Bay's primary ball-carrier. It's a far cry from his rookie season, when he had 44 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries over the entire year.

As long as he's healthy, Winston is going to be the engine of the offense. That's concerning from Jones' perspective because he was never much of a pass-catcher in college (32 receptions for 302 yards and three touchdowns in 40 games at USC).

Jones is worth adding off the waiver wire, but it's fair to question whether he'll get enough touches on a weekly basis to warrant starting.