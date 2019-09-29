Cardinals Clinch NL Central with Win vs. Cubs, Will Face Braves in NLDS

Scott Kane/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals are the National League Central champions for the first time since the 2015 season.

They clinched the division title with a 9-0 victory over the rival Chicago Cubs on Sunday:

Chicago won the first two games of the series, which was a problem for a Cardinals squad nursing a one-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. However, the Colorado Rockies did St. Louis a massive favor and defeated the Brewers on Friday and Saturday, which set the stage for Sunday's clinching scenario and an NL Division Series showdown with the NL East champion Atlanta Braves.

The Cardinals gave the ball to the one player who has spearheaded their second-half effort with the division hanging in the balance.

Jack Flaherty threw seven shutout innings and allowed just two hits and one walk with six strikeouts. It was business as usual for the right-hander, who made six starts in September and allowed a total of four earned runs after allowing three earned runs in six August starts.

The only downside for St. Louis is the fact the 23-year-old pitched Sunday's regular-season finale and likely won't be ready to toe the rubber in Thursday's Game 1 against the Braves. That would mean pitching on three days' rest, which would be a bold move by the Cardinals so early in the series.

Still, it wouldn't be a surprise if Flaherty pitched in multiple games in the series if needed, especially against a formidable Atlanta lineup that includes Ronald Acuna Jr., Josh Donaldson and Freddie Freeman.

The Braves will have home-field advantage in the best-of-five matchup and will be looking for their first playoff series victory since the 2001 season.