Pelicans' Zion Williamson to Wear Custom Air Jordan XXXIV Designed by Children

Jordan Brand

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson will wear a Air Jordan XXXIV shoe designed by high school students in the New Orleans area as part of Jordan Brand's new UNITE initiative.

The high school kids designed the shoe alongside Williamson on Saturday. The shoe will not be released for purchase, but every kid who was part of the design will receive a pair for themselves.

Williamson will wear the shoe at some point after the All-Star break, though no date has been determined.

Kids who participated were part of local artist Bmike's "BeLite" program, which is "a program for young, aspiring artists that want to learn from Bmike." Students from Benjamin Franklin High School and St. Augustine High School also participated.

Jordan Brand's new UNITE platform is an initiative that "celebrates a generation coming together to create an impact that goes beyond the game."

Athletes in the first film include Rui Hachimura, Kia Nurse, Jayson Tatum and Williamson.

No images of the shoe design have been made available.