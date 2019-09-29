Clint Hurdle Fired as Pirates Manager After 9 Seasons

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 21: Clint Hurdle #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 21, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)
Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Sunday they fired manager Clint Hurdle

"This has been a challenging season on many levels," general manager Neal Huntington said of the move. "We are committed to assessing and improving upon our operations on all levels in order to return Postseason baseball to Pittsburgh."

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

