Clint Hurdle Fired as Pirates Manager After 9 Seasons

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Sunday they fired manager Clint Hurdle.

"This has been a challenging season on many levels," general manager Neal Huntington said of the move. "We are committed to assessing and improving upon our operations on all levels in order to return Postseason baseball to Pittsburgh."

