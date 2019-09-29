Pep Guardiola Needs January Signings to Maintain City Success, Says Gary Neville

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Gary Neville has said Pep Guardiola needs to make new signings in the January transfer window if he's to restore Manchester City to their former dominant status at home and abroad.

City looked vulnerable at times during their 3-1 Premier League victory at Everton on Saturday, when they permitted the highest number of shots on their goal since Guardiola was appointed boss in 2016.

Pundit Neville appeared on Sky Sports during the broadcast and said Guardiola should demand more from the defending Premier League champions if they're to keep standards as high:

"You have to think that City will spend in January. I saw this morning that Guardiola said they didn't have any money. Well, they've got more than everybody else.

"They bought Aymeric Laporte in January a year and a half ago, and I feel that they're going to have to do the same again.

"This won't be good enough for the Champions League or the Premier League. Guardiola will know it - he knows the standard more than anybody."

The Citizens have felt the absences of injured central defenders Aymeric Laporte—who is expected to be out until 2020—and John Stones in recent weeks.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin equalised following Gabriel Jesus's opener for City at Goodison Park, but Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling each scored in the final 20 minutes to give City their fourth straight win.

Journalist Patrick Boyland remarked upon City's vulnerability through the middle despite the end result:

Fernandinho has recently stood in as a makeshift centre-back, while there can't be many complaints with a City attack that's produced 17 goals in its last four games (eight of which came against Watford in Week 6).

It took Guardiola's side until Week 16 before they suffered their first Premier League defeat last season. However, City succumbed 3-2 at Norwich City in Week 5 this term and are now five points off leaders Liverpool:

The Citizens already spent more than £120 million on the signings of midfielder Rodrigo and right-back Joao Cancelo during the summer transfer window.

Star winger Leroy Sane has also been a major miss for Guardiola after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in this season's FA Community Shield.

The Germany international is set to return for City in early 2020, though Bayern Munich president Uli Hoeness has suggested his side will be back in for the player in the near future, per Goal's Ronan Murphy:

City won the domestic treble last season and are hoping to qualify for their first Champions League final appearance, but Neville thinks their squad needs winter reinforcements if they're to keep touch with the elite.