Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Contract Extension Isn't Expected in 'Near Future'

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are reportedly not close on a contract extension, and neither side expects a deal to get done anytime soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the continued impasse between Prescott and the Cowboys, noting that both parties think a deal will eventually be done. Schefter's report said the deal has "never" been close, despite owner Jerry Jones' comments that an extension is "imminent."

