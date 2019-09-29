Cowboys Rumors: Dak Prescott Contract Extension Isn't Expected in 'Near Future'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2019

FILE- In this Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) gets past Miami Dolphins defensive back Walt Aikens (35) and into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. With the Cowboys at 3-0, their fans are beginning to see America’s Team as a team of destiny. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott are reportedly not close on a contract extension, and neither side expects a deal to get done anytime soon.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on the continued impasse between Prescott and the Cowboys, noting that both parties think a deal will eventually be done. Schefter's report said the deal has "never" been close, despite owner Jerry Jones' comments that an extension is "imminent."  

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

