Highlights: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Goes off for 248 Yards, 5 TDs vs. Ole Miss

Highlights: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Goes off for 248 Yards, 5 TDs vs. Ole MissSeptember 28, 2019
Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith entered the Crimson Tide's Saturday matchup against Ole Miss with three touchdowns and 263 receiving yards in his first four games.
He surpassed his scoring total—and came close to meeting his yardage mark—in just one half against the Rebels.
The 6'1", 175-pound junior snatched eight passes for 221 yards and four scores en route to leading No. 2 Alabama to a 38-10 halftime edge at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
In the second half, Smith picked up where he left off with a 28-yard touchdown reception, which gave him the Alabama single-game receiving yardage record:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Fifth (yes fifth) touchdown of the game AND the new Alabama single-game receiving yards record on the same play? Only DeVonta Smith. https://t.co/8hgbNc6Mdv
That gave Smith nine receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns with 10:49 left in the third.
The breakout star opened the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown after he caught a Tua Tagovailoa pass and turned on the afterburners.
Smith may have saved his best work for his second touchdown when he took a pass on a crossing route, outran two defenders, stayed in bounds and split two other Rebels for a 25-yard score:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Go down after the first down? Nope. Go out of bounds? Nah. Score the TD? Yep. DeVonta Smith just makes things happen. https://t.co/Z6VtaWYR5E
He showcased his after-the-catch skills once again by snagging a quick pass, juking one defender and sprinting down the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
Devonta Smith's stats: 7 catches, 188 yards, 3 TD Quite a day for th...oh. That's just in the first half. https://t.co/UZ9OVl4d2X
The Alabama wideout then capped off his half by going deep for a 33-yard score thanks in part to a perfect Tagovailoa throw:
CBS Sports @CBSSports
HOLY SMOKES! DEVONTA SMITH WITH HIS FOURTH (!!!!) TOUCHDOWN OF THE FIRST HALF. https://t.co/LSaWoPDQWV
Per Mike Rodak of AL.com, Smith set the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game with his fourth score:
Mike Rodak @mikerodak
Most receiving TDs in single game, Alabama history: 4: DeVonta Smith, today vs. MISS 3: ArDarius Stewart, 2016 vs. MSST Amari Cooper, 2014 vs. AUB Cooper, 2014 vs. FLA Michael Vaughn, 1998 vs. USM Dennis Homan, 1967 vs. USM Al Lary, 1950 vs. Tulanet Lary, 1950 vs. USM
Smith has also surpassed previous single-came career highs of eight receptions, 136 yards and two touchdowns, all of which came against South Carolina on Sept. 14.
Henry Ruggs Returns for Bama