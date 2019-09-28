Highlights: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith Goes off for 248 Yards, 5 TDs vs. Ole Miss

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith entered the Crimson Tide's Saturday matchup against Ole Miss with three touchdowns and 263 receiving yards in his first four games.

He surpassed his scoring total—and came close to meeting his yardage mark—in just one half against the Rebels.

The 6'1", 175-pound junior snatched eight passes for 221 yards and four scores en route to leading No. 2 Alabama to a 38-10 halftime edge at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In the second half, Smith picked up where he left off with a 28-yard touchdown reception, which gave him the Alabama single-game receiving yardage record:

That gave Smith nine receptions for 248 yards and five touchdowns with 10:49 left in the third.

The breakout star opened the scoring with a 74-yard touchdown after he caught a Tua Tagovailoa pass and turned on the afterburners.

Smith may have saved his best work for his second touchdown when he took a pass on a crossing route, outran two defenders, stayed in bounds and split two other Rebels for a 25-yard score:

He showcased his after-the-catch skills once again by snagging a quick pass, juking one defender and sprinting down the sideline for a 23-yard touchdown:

The Alabama wideout then capped off his half by going deep for a 33-yard score thanks in part to a perfect Tagovailoa throw:

Per Mike Rodak of AL.com, Smith set the school record for most receiving touchdowns in a game with his fourth score:

Smith has also surpassed previous single-came career highs of eight receptions, 136 yards and two touchdowns, all of which came against South Carolina on Sept. 14.