Red Sox 1B Steve Pearce Says He's Contemplating Retirement at Age 36

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce said Saturday he's considering retirement with the 2019 MLB regular season coming to an end this weekend.

Pearce, 36, is on the 60-day injured list with a back injury and hurt his knee during rehab after appearing in just 29 games for the Red Sox this season. He last played over 100 games in 2014 with the Baltimore Orioles.

"I've accomplished a lot," he said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "I'm 36. I'll be 37 next year. I've grinded my whole career, and I can lay my head down at night knowing I gave everything I had. We'll see what the future holds."

