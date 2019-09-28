Red Sox 1B Steve Pearce Says He's Contemplating Retirement at Age 36

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MAY 21: Steve Pearce #25 of the Boston Red Sox waits on first base during a pitching change in the seventh inning during MLB game action against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 21, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Boston Red Sox first baseman Steve Pearce said Saturday he's considering retirement with the 2019 MLB regular season coming to an end this weekend.

Pearce, 36, is on the 60-day injured list with a back injury and hurt his knee during rehab after appearing in just 29 games for the Red Sox this season. He last played over 100 games in 2014 with the Baltimore Orioles.

"I've accomplished a lot," he said, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. "I'm 36. I'll be 37 next year. I've grinded my whole career, and I can lay my head down at night knowing I gave everything I had. We'll see what the future holds."

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Welcome to the New Reality Facing These Red Sox

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Welcome to the New Reality Facing These Red Sox

    WEEI
    via WEEI

    Red Sox Owner Wants Team to Cut Salary, Avoid Luxury Tax

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox Owner Wants Team to Cut Salary, Avoid Luxury Tax

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Updated Playoff Picture and World Series Odds

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Red Sox Want to Keep Betts, but Preparing 'Plan B or Plan C'

    Boston Red Sox logo
    Boston Red Sox

    Red Sox Want to Keep Betts, but Preparing 'Plan B or Plan C'

    NBC Sports Boston
    via NBC Sports Boston