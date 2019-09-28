Ian Book, No. 10 Notre Dame Bounce Back for Win vs. Bryce Perkins, No. 18 UVA

Ian Book, No. 10 Notre Dame Bounce Back for Win vs. Bryce Perkins, No. 18 UVASeptember 28, 2019
Notre Dame rebounded from a loss to Georgia last week with a 35-20 win over No. 18 Virginia at home Saturday.
The 10th-ranked Fighting Irish still have a path to the College Football Playoff if they can run the table. Beating the Cavaliers in South Bend won't send them surging up the polls, but it was the result they needed to remain in the playoff conversation.
The Notre Dame defense stole the show, as it recovered three fumbles and intercepted Bryce Perkins twice—both times in the fourth quarter.
The defeat was a reality check for Virginia, which opened the season with four straight wins. Fans will have to pump the breaks a bit on the Cavaliers as a New Year's Six threat.
Notable Stats
- Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame: 17-of-25, 165 yards; nine carries, minus-11 yards
- Tony Jones Jr., RB, Notre Dame: 18 carries, 131 yards, 3 TDs; one reception, six yards
- Cole Kmet, TE, Notre Dame: four receptions, 65 yards
- Bryce Perkins, QB, Virginia: 30-of-43, 334 yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs; 16 carries, minus-29 yards
- Wayne Taulapapa, RB, Virginia: 10 carries, 31 yards
- Hasise Dubois, WR, Virginia: nine receptions, 143 yards, 1 TD
- Joe Reed, WR, Virginia: nine receptions, 107 yards, 1 TD
Notre Dame Defense Sparks Second-Half Surge
The game's turning point arrived with 9:50 remaining in the third quarter. Perkins waited too long to release the ball and was stripped by Jamir Jones. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa recovered the fumble and returned it 48 yards to the Virginia 7-yard line.
Two plays later, Tony Jones Jr. scored on a two-yard run to help give Notre Dame a 21-17 lead.
The gap grew to 11 points late in the third when Julian Okwara sacked Perkins, forcing a fumble, which was returned by Adetokunbo Ogundeji 23 yards for a touchdown.
Notre Dame on NBC @NDonNBC
.@NDFootball's defensive pressure does it again! 🔥 https://t.co/HBIsgRz9mN
Pete Sampson @PeteSampson_
Julian Okwara absolutely destroys Bryce Perkins, who fumbles. Ade Ogundeji returns it for the touchdown. Irish defense bailing out Notre Dame’s offense in a big way. Of course, this is now under review.
Tom Fornelli @TomFornelli
Mike Tirico points out neither Notre Dame or Virginia had a 1st down in the third quarter, yet Notre Dame scored two touchdowns.
The Fighting Irish needed the defense with the offense struggling for the second straight week. Against Georgia, Jones had 21 yards on nine carries, while Ian Book needed 47 attempts to get his 275 passing yards and two touchdowns (with two interceptions).
Even Brian Kelly seemed to lack confidence in the unit as the day wore on. With Notre Dame up 21-17 and facing 4th-and-1 from the Virginia 49 late in the third quarter, he opted to punt.
A steady diet of Jones was enough to move the ball in the fourth quarter. His 30-yard touchdown run showed how the Fighting Irish were finally opening up more running lanes.
Still, Notre Dame needs more from Book because its reliance on the defense isn't sustainable against tougher opposition.
Fourth-Quarter Magic Runs Out for Virginia
Virginia scored 21 points in the fourth quarter against Florida State to avert an upset two weeks ago. Last week, it put 14 points on the board in the final frame to beat Old Dominion. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, Notre Dame is better than Florida State and Old Dominion.
The second half started brightly for Virginia when it recovered an onside kick.
Perkins had 235 yards and two touchdowns through the air in the first half. He couldn't maintain that pace, though, as the absence of a running game made the Cavaliers offense too predictable.
Thomas Q. Jones @thomasqjones
If you can't run the ball you don't have many other options. Perkins has to do is all. Too much pressure on this kid. Mendenhall should focus on the run game in practice next week. 9 on 7 drill should be in the beginning & end of practice. Virginia's offense is a one trick pony.
Pete Byrne @PeteByrneWSBT
Notre Dame has 8 QB sacks thru 3 quarters today. 3 of those hits on Perkins have been fumbled.
Tim Ciesco @TimCiescoNBC5
The UVA O-line is getting ANNIHILATED today. They can’t create holes. They can’t protect the QB. This is bad. #UVAvsND https://t.co/iBoQfatro1
Perkins finished with minus-29 rushing yards, a result of the eight sacks he absorbed.
The performance of the Cavaliers defense provided reason for hope the rest of the way.
Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger
Here's the thing.. With #Clemson struggling so much and #UVA looking solid at Notre Dame... do the Tigers have a real threat in the #ACC come title-game time?
Virginia doesn't have another ranked team on its schedule, so the ACC Coastal title is attainable.
And the Cavaliers' bye couldn't come at a better time. They can take a week off to recover from this game and refocus on their return to ACC play.
What's Next?
Notre Dame will play Bowling Green at home Oct. 5 before a rivalry game with visiting USC on Oct. 12. Virginia will stay on the road for its next game, against Miami on Oct. 11.
