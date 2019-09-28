IAAF World Athletics Championships 2019 Results and Medal Table After Saturday

Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Christian Coleman won the men's 100-metre final on Saturday at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championship in Doha, Qatar.

The American ran 9.76 seconds to storm away from the medal favourites with an outstanding performance—the sixth-fastest in history.

Tajay Gayle was crowned men's long jump world champion with a huge effort of 8.69 metres at Khalifa International Stadium.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands won the women's 10,000 metres gold medal, and DeAnna Price of the United States was victorious in the women's hammer event.

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich earned the first gold of the competition after winning a gruelling women's marathon.

Latest Medal Table

1. USA: two golds, two silver

2. Kenya: one gold, one bronze

T-3. Jamaica: one gold

T-3. Netherlands: one gold

T-5. Ethiopia: one silver

T-5. Poland: one silver

T-5. Bahrain: one silver

T-8. Canada: one bronze

T-8. China: one bronze

T-8. Namibia: one bronze

T-8. Cuba: one bronze

The full medal table can be found at the competition's official website. Click here for the full schedule and results.

Saturday Recap

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Coleman ran a world-best time as he proved he is currently the greatest sprinter in the world.

The United States athlete was quickest out of the blocks and pulled away in style, crossing the line in an amazing time.

Compatriot Justin Gatlin raised his game, taking the silver at 37, producing a strong time of 9.89 seconds, and Canadian Andre De Grasse was third in a personal best of 9.90

Gayle was the surprise winner of the men's long jump during a high-quality final. The Jamaican produced the 10th-best jump in history to win in style.

The fourth jump was magical for Gayle, springing perfectly off the board and gaining incredible speed through the air.

Jeff Henderson's 8.39 metres was enough for the American to take silver, and Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria grabbed the bronze with 8.34 metres.

Hassan became just the second Dutch woman to win a world championship gold with success in the women's 10,000 metres.

The reigning 5,000-metre European champion timed her race to perfection, and she crushed the field at the perfect moment in the race. No one could stick with the pace, and she followed in the footsteps of compatriot Dafne Schippers, who has won 200-metre gold twice.

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Hassan ran a world best for the year of 30 minutes, 17.62 seconds. Letesenbet Gidey of Ethiopia clocked a personal-best time of 30:21.23 to earn silver, and Kenya's Agnes Jebet Tirop also broke her personal best with 30:25.20 to take the bronze.

Price gave an aggressive performance with a winning throw of 77.54 metres in the women's hammer. The American sank to her knees after the final throw, and the 26-year-old had no athlete who could equal her in the final.

Poland's Joanna Fiodorow celebrated wildly as she was confirmed winner of the silver with a personal best of 76.35 metres, and China's Zheng Wang earned the bronze with 74.76 metres.

Chepngetich was crowned women's marathon champion in an event that was run at midnight because of the extreme temperatures.

Not all of the starters finished the race, with 28 dropping out as the heat punished the field.

Defending champion Ruth Chelimo grabbed the silver, and Helalia Johannes claimed bronze in the soaring humidity.