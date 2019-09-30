Bobby Lashley, Lana and The Fiend Crash Seth Rollins vs. Rusev WWE Title Match

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins and Rusev wrestled to a no-contest in their main event match for the Universal Championship on Raw.

Bobby Lashley interrupted the bout, making his return to WWE programming Monday night. He wasn't alone, as he brought Rusev's wife, Lana, with him.

Then it was "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt's turn to make his presence felt. Wyatt appeared at ringside and placed the Mandible Claw on Rollins to close out the show.

Altogether, the main event was a far cry from the encounter originally scheduled.

Rey Mysterio won the No. 1 contendership in an Elimination Fatal 5-Way match. He outlasted AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Ricochet and Robert Roode, which set the stage for a bout that fans have long clamored for.

Just a few weeks ago, WWE ran an angle that saw Mysterio contemplate retirement before getting talked out of it by his son, Dominick. Mysterio had been on a losing streak and failing to gain traction, but that turned around in subsequent weeks.

Lesnar spoiled what was supposed to be his big moment when he attacked Mysterio to open Raw. The Beast Incarnate targeted Dominick as well, beating him so badly he had to be stretchered to the back.

That opened the door for Rusev to challenge for the belt.

Rollins has been fighting battles on multiple fronts. After beating Lesnar for the universal title at SummerSlam and retaining it against Braun Strowman at Clash of Champions, he became the target of Wyatt.

Wyatt attacked Rollins at the conclusion of Clash of Champions, and he played mind games in hopes of throwing Rollins off his game in subsequent weeks.

Last week on Raw, Wyatt interrupted the main event match between Rollins and Strowman, and took out Strowman with the Mandible Claw. During the attack, Rollins was paralyzed with fear in the corner of the ring.

While Rollins vs. Wyatt was already advertised and seemingly set for Hell in a Cell, Rusev had a chance to play spoiler Monday less than a week before the pay-per-view.

Rusev was a huge underdog entering Monday's match since it was widely presumed that Rollins would retain ahead of the title match at Hell in a Cell.

Not only did The Bulgarian Brute fail to capture the Universal Championship, but he also had to watch his wife make out with Lashley on the entrance ramp. A Lashley-Rusev feud apparently looms on the horizon over the next few weeks.

Rollins, meanwhile, got a taste of the challenge in store Sunday at Hell in a Cell.

