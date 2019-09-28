TMZ: LaMelo Ball Garnering Big Nike Interest for Shoe Contract

Steve Bell/Getty Images

Nike is reportedly showing "serious interest" in signing LaMelo Ball, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, to a shoe endorsement contract.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Nike has kept a close eye on Ball and has a scout in Australia to watch him play for the Illawarra Hawks in the country's National Basketball League.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.