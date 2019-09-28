TMZ: LaMelo Ball Garnering Big Nike Interest for Shoe Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

KINGBOROUGH, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 20: LaMelo Ball drives to the basket during the NBL Blitz pre-season match between Illawarra Hawks and Perth Wildcats at Kingborough Sports Centre on September 20, 2019 in Kingborough, Australia. (Photo by Steve Bell/Getty Images)
Steve Bell/Getty Images

Nike is reportedly showing "serious interest" in signing LaMelo Ball, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft, to a shoe endorsement contract.

TMZ Sports reported Saturday that Nike has kept a close eye on Ball and has a scout in Australia to watch him play for the Illawarra Hawks in the country's National Basketball League.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

