TMZ: Stefano Tedeschi Accuses Antonio Brown of Defamation in New Court Docs

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

An ongoing legal dispute between Antonio Brown and celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi has resulted in the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver being accused of defamation.

Per TMZ Sports, Brown and Tedeschi began their court battle in Florida in July, when Tedeschi filed a lawsuit accusing the 31-year-old of not paying a $38,521.20 bill.

Earlier this month, Brown responded in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it was "nothing more than a fledgling action to promote the career of a chef who will use any attempt or frivolous claim to seek fame and/or fortune."

In new court documents, Tedeschi has said Brown was "slanderous, defamatory and [didn't use] the type of language one would expect to see in a professional legal document."

Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, told TMZ "there was simply no defamatory statement made" by his client.

Tedeschi told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Brown hired him for a culinary show and other services for approximately 50 teammates during the 2018 Pro Bowl weekend in Orlando.

On Sept. 10, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit in which she said Brown sexually assaulted and raped her in three separate instances. A woman also told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that Brown had sexually harassed her and sent her intimidating text messages.



Brown is currently a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20.