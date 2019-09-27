TMZ: Stefano Tedeschi Accuses Antonio Brown of Defamation in New Court Docs

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2019

El wide receiver Antonio Brown de los Patriots de Nueva Inglaterra durante el partido ante los Dolphins de Miami, el domingo 15 de septiembre de 2019, en Miami Gardens, Florid. (AP Foto/Lynne Sladky, archivo)
Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

An ongoing legal dispute between Antonio Brown and celebrity chef Stefano Tedeschi has resulted in the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver being accused of defamation. 

Per TMZ Sports, Brown and Tedeschi began their court battle in Florida in July, when Tedeschi filed a lawsuit accusing the 31-year-old of not paying a $38,521.20 bill. 

Earlier this month, Brown responded in a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, saying it was "nothing more than a fledgling action to promote the career of a chef who will use any attempt or frivolous claim to seek fame and/or fortune."

In new court documents, Tedeschi has said Brown was "slanderous, defamatory and [didn't use] the type of language one would expect to see in a professional legal document." 

Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, told TMZ "there was simply no defamatory statement made" by his client. 

Tedeschi told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that Brown hired him for a culinary show and other services for approximately 50 teammates during the 2018 Pro Bowl weekend in Orlando. 

On Sept. 10, Brown's former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed a federal lawsuit in which she said Brown sexually assaulted and raped her in three separate instances. A woman also told Sports Illustrated's Robert Klemko that Brown had sexually harassed her and sent her intimidating text messages.

Brown is currently a free agent after being released by the New England Patriots on Sept. 20.    

