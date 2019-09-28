Best Booking Options for Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite's TNT Debut

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

The wrestling world is ready to change forever when All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite makes its TNT debut on October 2

Two of the biggest mainstream stars on the AEW roster are Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley, and wrestling fans can’t wait to see what these veterans have in store for the industry during the first episode of the new show.

Here are the best booking for AEW’s first world champion and the company’s biggest signing.

Chris Jericho Needs a Little Help From His Friends

In the main event of the first Dynamite episode, Jericho will team up with two mystery partners to take on Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks in a six-man tag match. Naturally, the wrestling world wants to know who will help Y2J.

Jericho on his own has enough beef with Omega from their storied rivalry in New Japan and AEW, but add in the fact he has been verbally crushing the executive vice presidents for not thanking him, and there is true heat in the storyline.

To take down the Jackson brothers and Omega, Jericho needs to find a team willing and able to take on the best. He needs to look no further than Santana and Ortiz, especially after the former Impact Wrestling champions debuted at All Out and beat down the Young Bucks.

As two of the top tag team wrestlers in the business and a marquee signing for AEW, Santana and Ortiz being added to the six-man battle will produce the kind of main event which would set the tone for Dynamite moving forward.

With so much star power in one match, the competition on Wednesday is going to get heated.

Jon Moxley Aiming for Kenny Omega

Speaking of Dynamite’s main event, Omega needs to keep his head on a swivel, as AEW officials announced Moxley would be in the building. After missing All Out with MRSA, the former WWE champion will be looking to make major headlines.

Moxley is a man who lets his actions speak for themselves, but he has been off the grid since missing the August pay-per-view. With anticipation brewing about what he will do next, wrestling fans will be on the edge of their seats the whole night.

Just like WWF would wait until the last moments of Raw before hitting Stone Cold Steve Austin’s music to maximize the impact, Ambrose should keep people waiting all night and show up when the crowd is at a fever pitch.

With Moxley vs. Omega already announced for Full Gear in November, AEW should air promos from both men early in the episode talking about their feud and upcoming match. Fans will begin to wonder if that’s all they would see from Moxley, making his eventual attack on Omega even better.

Regardless of how they get there, Moxley must attack Omega when he is at his most vulnerable and decimate him for the comments made following the news of his MRSA diagnosis broke. The two men need to turn this program back into a blood feud over the next month.

Add in the fact that Moxley’s interference could be what eventually costs Omega and the Young Bucks the victory, and the main event would help cement Santana and Ortiz as top stars while also furthering multiple storylines.

