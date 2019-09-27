Panthers' Cam Newton Opens Up About Lisfranc Injury, Timetable for Return

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn't going to take any more chances with his health after admitting Friday he hid the full extent of his foot injury.

In a video posted on YouTube, Newton confirmed he suffered a mild Lisfranc sprain during the third preseason game and made it worse in a Week 2 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The 2015 NFL MVP also announced he "will take time away from the game" and isn't putting a timetable on returning:

"This is me being the bigger person, and being real with myself and saying, 'Look, what's the ultimate goal you're trying to accomplish? Win the Super Bowl. OK, if you want to win the Super Bowl this is the steps that you've got to go to.'

"It could very well be a week. Or two weeks. It could be three weeks, it could be four weeks, it could be six weeks. But I have to understand and know if it takes that time I trust in this team that they will—we will—still be in a great situation by the time I get back."

The Panthers have already ruled Newton out for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Injuries have been piling up for the three-time Pro Bowler dating back to March 2017 when he had surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Newton was deactivated for the final two games last season due to a shoulder injury. His last touchdown pass in a game occurred in Week 13 last season against the Bucs. He's completed 57.5 percent of his passes with three interceptions in his last four games played.

Carolina will rely on Kyle Allen as its quarterback until Newton is able to return. The former Texas A&M signal-caller threw for 261 yards and four touchdowns in last week's win over the Arizona Cardinals.