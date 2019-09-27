Hulk Hogan, Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, More to Appear at WWE Crown Jewel 2019

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2019

TOPSHOT - World Wrestling Entertainment star The Undertaker makes his way to the ring during a match at the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP/Getty Images)
AMER HILABI/Getty Images

When WWE returns to Saudi Arabia on Oct. 31, Brock Lesnar, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker headline the list of superstars being advertised to appear on the show. 

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 was confirmed with the release of a regional promo that features The Undertaker welcoming fans to Riyadh Season:

PW Insider's Mike Johnson noted Ric Flair is also scheduled to be part of the show.

Per Wrestling Inc.'s Marc Middleton, WWE's Middle East and North Africa website announced the event will take place at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh and be broadcast on the WWE Network. 

This marks WWE's second show in Saudi Arabia in 2019 and fourth overall as part of a 10-year deal. Last year's Crown Jewel event featured Shawn Michaels' return to the ring, as he partnered with Triple H to defeat The Undertaker and Kane 

