Frank Lampard: Raheem Sterling an 'Incredible Example' for Callum Hudson-Odoi

OLLY GREENWOOD/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard thinks Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling can be an "incredible example" for Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi made his return to the Blues team on Wednesday, having been absent since April due to injury. Despite netting in the 7-1 League Cup win over Grimsby Town, Lampard said after the match he was critical of some aspects of the 18-year-old's game.

Speaking ahead of the team's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Lampard cited Hudson-Odoi's England team-mate as a modeal he should seek to follow, per David Hytner of the Guardian:

"I don’t like to talk about other club’s players but Raheem Sterling is an incredible example of a player with great talent, whose work ethic added to that talent and improvement in a short period of time through absolute dedication, has seen him become a complete player, who we are all wowed by.

"He is a great model for Callum because Callum has those talents. I want him to be the absolute best because he has the potential to do that and some of it is about hard truths and I saw some hard truths in the game the other day—ways that he can improve. He needs to listen to them and he will. Then he can be that player for us."

Hudson-Odoi was much improved in the second period against Grimsby, as he ran riot down the left flank and capped his performance with a smart goal:

Lampard also confirmed that the winger is in contention to feature against Brighton after his outing on Wednesday:

Hudson-Odoi made rapid progress last season. He was initially used by former manager Maurizio Sarri in cup competitions, although his form in those outings eventually prompted Sarri to give the youngster opportunities in the Premier League. Before his injury, he impressed in the top flight.

It's clear Lampard has high expectations for the Chelsea academy graduate and in Sterling he's selected a high-class player for Hudson-Odoi to try and emulate.

Like the Blues star, the City man was playing frequently in his teenage years and offered glimpses of tremendous potential at Liverpool. He's now developed into not only one of the best players in the Premier League, but one of European football's most prolific goalscorers.

Per WhoScored.com, last season he was a regular scorer and creator for the Premier League champions:

Chelsea fans will be itching to see what Hudson-Odoi can do in Lampard's side. Although the Blues have had their issues defensively under the new manager, their attacking style should suit the England international's game.

Hudson-Odoi has a long way to go before he is considered in the same bracket as Sterling. The fact his manager believes he can reach such heights should fill him with confidence at least, as the teenager looks to force his way back into the side.