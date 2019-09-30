7 Stars Most Likely to Make Shock Appearance on Fox's WWE SmackDown Live Debut

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown Live's long-awaited debut on Fox this Friday night is shaping up to be one of WWE's most important events in recent memory, and for good reason.

Not only will the entire WWE Universe be tuning in to see what goes down on the show's new network, the program is also bound to bring in new viewers as well. To send the message that anything can happen on Friday nights, the company should go all-out with the episode and attempt to deliver as many memorable moments as possible.

Among those already announced for SmackDown's Fox premiere include Hulk Hogan, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, and more. Additionally, Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar while Kevin Owens settles his score with Shane McMahon in a ladder match.

As big as those bouts are, they won't be enough to make the night as special as it could be. Between Superstars ready to return from injury, legends we haven't seen in several years and NXT prospects on the cusp of call-ups, there are a ton of familiar faces WWE could bring back for the grand occasion.

The following seven Superstars have the best chance of showing up on the first edition of Friday Night SmackDown.