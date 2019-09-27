NFL Rumors: Jay Ajayi Fully Recovered from ACL Surgery; Market 'Could Heat Up'

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Running back Jay Ajayi is ready to return to the NFL after making a full recovery from a torn ACL he suffered in October 2018.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ajayi's market "could heat up quickly" after he told all 32 teams he was ready to play in games.

Playing for the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Ajayi was injured in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings. He finished 2018 with 184 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 45 carries.

Originally drafted in the fifth round by the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Ajayi established himself as a starter in his second season. The former Boise State star was named to the 2016 Pro Bowl after running for 1,272 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games.

The Dolphins traded Ajayi to Philadelphia midway through the 2017 season. He helped the Eagles win a championship that same year, including running for 57 yards in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.

As long as Ajayi proves he still has his explosiveness coming off a serious knee injury, it's easy to see why he could be in high demand for many teams. The London native had over 200 carries in 2016 and 2017. He's also been a solid receiver with 63 catches on 86 targets in 42 games.