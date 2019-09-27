Fantasy Alert: 'There's a Chance' Melvin Gordon Plays vs. Dolphins After Return

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Even though Melvin Gordon has only been back with the Los Angeles Chargers for one day, there is a chance the star running back will be available in Week 4.

Head coach Anthony Lynn told reporters Friday "there's a chance" Gordon will play against the Miami Dolphins.

"He's looked fine," Lynn said. "He's in good shape, but he hasn't been practicing football, so obviously he's not ready to go back in there and carry the load right now but you never know, he may have to."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Gordon was planning to end his holdout but wouldn't play Sunday.

One potential reason for the Chargers to have the two-time Pro Bowler available is depth at skill positions. Justin Jackson (calf) and Mike Williams (back) have already been ruled out for Week 4. Travis Benjamin (hip) didn't practice this week and is listed as doubtful.

Austin Ekeler and Troymaine Pope are currently their top two running backs. Ekeler has been solid as the starter with 368 yards from scrimmage and four total touchdowns in Gordon's absence.

Lynn added the Chargers would "have to be careful with ... how much he plays" if they opt to use Gordon against Miami.

Gordon has established himself as one of the NFL's best playmakers out of the backfield. The 26-year-old has had at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns in each of the previous three seasons.

Playing against a winless Dolphins team that ranks last in the NFL in scoring offense and defense does give the Chargers coaching staff some wiggle room if they choose to hold Gordon out until their Oct. 6 game against the Denver Broncos.