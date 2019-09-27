WWE Rumors: CM Punk Auditions for on-Air Role for Upcoming FS1 Studio Show

WWE Rumors: CM Punk Auditions for on-Air Role for Upcoming FS1 Studio ShowSeptember 27, 2019
Dylan Buell/Getty Images
CM Punk was reportedly at Fox Studios this week to take a meeting and do a screen test and for a role in FS1's upcoming WWE Backstage, a move that could further signal the thawing of his relationship with his former employer.
Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the news, noting that Taz, Paige, Rey Mysterio and Sean Waltman have also received looks by Fox executives. The new series will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, though its format is still in the works.
This article will be updated to provide more information soon.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Off the Top Rope: Young Bucks
Matt and Nick Jackson talk ladder matches, Vince McMahon and the future of AEW ➡️