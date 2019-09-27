WWE Rumors: CM Punk Auditions for on-Air Role for Upcoming FS1 Studio Show

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

CM Punk was reportedly at Fox Studios this week to take a meeting and do a screen test and for a role in FS1's upcoming WWE Backstage, a move that could further signal the thawing of his relationship with his former employer.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported the news, noting that Taz, Paige, Rey Mysterio and Sean Waltman have also received looks by Fox executives. The new series will be hosted by Renee Young and Booker T, though its format is still in the works.

