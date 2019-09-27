NBA Rumors: Grizzlies' Josh Jackson to Begin Season in G League

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies forward Josh Jackson will start the 2019-20 season in the G League, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Michael Wallace of NBA.com noted this is part of a plan that could earn the third-year player a shot with the Grizzlies:

Jackson was selected fourth overall in the 2017 NBA draft by the Phoenix Suns. He was acquired by the Grizzlies in July along with De'Anthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional second-round pick in exchange for Kyle Korver and Jevon Carter.

Jackson enjoyed some success with Phoenix, averaging 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game during his two-year run in the desert. However, he did not make the type of impact the Suns had envisioned when using the No. 4 pick on him.

The 22-year-old also ran into off-the-court trouble earlier this year. Back in May, he was arrested for attempting to enter a VIP area at a Florida music festival without the required pass. He was charged with escape and resisting arrest after attempting to run away from law enforcement.

He has also been accused of using marijuana near his infant daughter, resulting in the child appearing to be under the influence.

Jackson now faces a critical point in his NBA career. He is scheduled to make $7.1 million in 2019-20, per Spotrac. Memphis has until Oct. 31 to decide whether to exercise his $8.9 million club option for 2020-21.