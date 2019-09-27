Canelo Alvarez on Potential 3rd Fight vs. GGG: 'He Has Nothing to Offer'

Al Bello/Getty Images

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has said he doesn't have any interest in a trilogy fight with Gennady "GGG" Golovkin because he believes his two-time opponent has "nothing to offer."

Canelo and GGG have been involved in two thrilling and controversial contests. The first ended in a draw, while Alvarez was the winner in the second via a majority decision.

Given the close nature of both fights, there has previously been talk about the men going head-to-head for a third time.

However, Canelo appears keen to explore different challengers, per DAZN:

Here is more of what the Mexican fighter had to say about the potential fight:

Both of the champion fighters have intriguing fights in the pipeline, especially Alvarez, who is poised to make his light heavyweight debut on November 2. He will face Sergey Kovalev for the WBO title in an attempt to become a four-weight world champion.

The fight is set to be a big challenge for the 29-year-old, who will be jumping up in two weight classes to face the Russian.

Dan Rafael of ESPN thinks the contest should be an intriguing one to watch:

As for Golovkin, he will contest for the vacant IBF and IBO middleweight titles against Serhiy Derevianchenko on October 5.

The "nobody" Canelo referred to in the initial interview is Steve Rolls, who was knocked out in four rounds by the Kazakh when they faced off in June. After that emphatic win over the Canadian, Golovkin made it clear who he wanted to face next.

"Everybody knows," he said, per Rafael. "The fans know who they want me to fight next. I'm ready for Canelo. Just bring him, just ask him. I'm ready. If you want big drama show, please tell him. I'm ready to bring back the big-drama show."

The first fight between the two men was one of the most anticipated in boxing for many years. Here is the full coverage from the tied contest:

While fans have long disagreed over who won the first fight, the judge who awarded Canelo the win by an 118-110 score raised eyebrows, with the showdown a tight one to call.

The rematch had the potential to settle the rivalry between the two men, although yet again the two competitors were involved in an even scrap. Alvarez eventually took the win, with two judges giving him the bout 115-113 and the other scoring it a 114-114 draw.

Given the action-packed nature of both fights, fans would no doubt love to see these two modern greats go at it again. However, Canelo's quotes, coupled with his move up in weight, suggest we may be waiting a while.