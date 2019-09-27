Jamaal Williams After Scary Injury vs. Eagles: My Pride 'The Only Thing Hurting'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams said he's feeling "Gucci" after being stretchered off the field early in the team's Thursday Night Football loss to the Philadelphia Eagles following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic provided Williams' full update from his Instagram story:

The 24-year-old BYU product was injured on his first touch of the game and didn't return.

He's been splitting the backfield workload with Aaron Jones during the season's first month. Jones finished Thursday's 34-27 loss with just 21 yards on 13 carries, but he did score a rushing touchdown and added six catches for 37 yards.

Williams tallied 26 carries for 87 yards and seven catches for 55 yards with a score in the first three games.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Barnett wouldn't be suspended for his hit Thursday night, but he could face a possible fine.

Williams has 10 days to receive clearance before the Packers' next game Oct. 6 against the Dallas Cowboys. It's unclear whether he's been placed in the concussion protocol.

Dexter Williams is Green Bay's other reserve option at the position should his namesake miss time.