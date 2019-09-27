Report: Eagles' Avonte Maddox Discharged, Flew Home with Team After Head Injury

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox was discharged from the hospital in time to fly home with the team after being stretchered off the field during a 34-27 victory over the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Thursday night, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Maddox was injured after taking an inadvertent high hit from teammate Andrew Sendejo in the closing minutes of the game.

Afterward, Sendejo said he "felt bad" about what happened.

The team announced the 23-year-old Maddox had movement in all extremities and that he was taken to the hospital for further evaluation as a precaution.

Philadelphia players said Maddox was "joking and laughing" as he was taken off the field. Safety Malcolm Jenkins added:

"I was cracking jokes just to make him laugh. He laughed—a lot, actually.

"It's a scary thing when it's one of your teammates—especially somebody young like him, who's been playing really well for us. He was good. He was moving around, so that was a good sign."

Two plays after Maddox's injury, Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham came up with a game-sealing interception in the end zone, moving Philadelphia to 2-2 on the season.

Maddox's status for Week 5, when the Eagles host the New York Jets, is currently unknown. The 2018 fourth-round pick has 16 tackles and three pass breakups in four games this season.