Fantasy Booking John Morrison's Return to WWE 8 Years After Departure

Ahead of a huge few months for WWE as it prepares to go head-to-head with All Elite Wrestling, it seems another big name is returning to the company.

Mike Johnson at PWInsider.com reported John Morrison is heading back to work with WWE after an absence spanning almost a decade. He has enjoyed a fair amount of success in various promotions since, and he will be seen as another coup for the company as it looks to take on its new rival.

But where does the 39-year-old fit in WWE's long-term planning? Which brand is he best suited for, and who could he take on upon his return?

Let's fantasy book Morrison's potential second run with the company.

Which Brand Should Morrison Work With?

The theme for big names signing with WWE is traditionally to build momentum in NXT before heading up to the main roster.

Now, that could easily happen with Morrison. The thought of him headlining NXT's move to the USA Network is an appealing one, and there is a whole host of dream matches he could have. Morrison vs. Adam Cole for the NXT Championship is one such example.

A feud with Johnny Gargano for the "Johnny Wrestling" moniker is another cool idea NXT could introduce. In truth, though, the timing of this report feels like too much of a coincidence given what WWE's main roster is preparing for over the next few weeks.

Morrison seems destined for the main roster—and SmackDown. There, he can have some huge feuds and instantly become a major part of the blue brand's new era on Fox.

How Morrison Returns to Television

The next month is going to be crucial for WWE's long-term future. SmackDown's move to Fox creates a strong argument that the blue brand is now the major show, rather than Raw, and Morrison would be a great addition.

There is probably already enough going on when Fox airs its first edition of Friday Night SmackDown on October 4. Morrison's return to WWE would be lost in the shuffle given the title match between Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston, plus the other big events the company has planned for the move.

So, when SmackDown kicks off the 2019 WWE draft on October 11 will be a far better time to introduce him. Have Morrison be the big coup for the blue brand and instantly make him feel like a big deal.

WWE can then begin to get to work with booking him properly so he's made to feel like a vital part of the brand's plans.

Who Should He Work With?

There are no shortage of dream matches for Morrison.

Imagine if AJ Styles was drafted to SmackDown along with the United States Championship. He and Morrison squaring off for a title over the winter months would be must-see. A return to his amazing bouts with Ricochet from their time together on Lucha Underground would also be unmissable.

Resuming his popular rivalry with Jeff Hardy when he returns from injury would also be another popular choice for many fans, given the chemistry the two had together in the ring previously.

However, if WWE is going to take a trip down memory lane for Morrison's first few months back with the company, then the best option is realigning him with a former tag team partner.

The Miz has had a lean time of it recently and has struggled to make an impact on TV. He should be one of the company's flagship names and a regular presence in the main event scene, but 2019 has felt like a year to forget in that regard.

But a reunion with Morrison, with whom he won numerous tag titles a decade or so ago, could be a great way to get him back on track.

Have Miz be vocal of the fact he's struggled to make his presence felt in WWE this year, and he needs a new direction. He can then be attacked by a team like The Revival, who are the SmackDown tag champions, before being saved by the brand's newest addition.

Teaming up to take down Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson would be a brilliant way to bring Morrison back onto TV while also helping revive Miz's fortunes. Naturally, they would eventually win the belts, with two guys as popular as that no doubt bringing a new level of prestige to the division, too.

Would they eventually split and feud with one another as they did a decade or so ago? Perhaps. But that would be a long way down the line. For now, a pairing with Miz feels like the best bit of business if Morrison is returning to WWE.