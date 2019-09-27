Jurgen Klopp Gives Alisson Fitness Update Before Liverpool Face Sheffield United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said Alisson could be back in full training on Sunday, but he will not be ready for the Reds' visit to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Brazilian goalkeeper picked up a calf injury 39 minutes into the Reds' opening game of the season against Norwich City and has been sidelined ever since.

He will miss the trip to Bramall Lane on Saturday, but Klopp had a positive update on Alisson's recovery speaking in his pre-match press conference, and he also confirmed Sadio Mane is fit to play after suffering a knock last time out against Chelsea:

In Alisson's absence, summer signing Adrian has taken the gloves for Liverpool.

He has played a key role in the Reds' perfect start to the new league campaign, which could have been scuppered by the early absence of Alisson, and Klopp hailed the role the Spanish stopper has played:

The German manager also talked up the potential of teenagers Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones, both of whom impressed in Wednesday's 2-0 Carabao Cup win at MK Dons:

Sheffield United will be big underdogs for Saturday's clash given they are newly promoted and up against a side on a run of 15 Premier League wins on the bounce.

However, Chris Wilder's men have already put in some fine performances this season and earned a 2-0 victory over Everton last time out.

Liverpool cannot afford to be complacent, especially given the Anfield giants have not won away at Sheffield United since 1990.

If the Reds, as expected, do break that duck, they will at least maintain the five-point lead they hold at the top of the table:

It may only be September, but the longer they can keep second-placed Manchester City at bay, the more confident Liverpool's players will get that they can unseat the defending champions this season.

And with Alisson close to a return, the Reds will only get stronger when he is back in the team.