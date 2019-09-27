Russian F1 Grand Prix 2019 Qualifying: Results, Times from Friday's Practice

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Charles Leclerc was fastest in the first practice session at the Sochi Autodrom on Friday ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix.



The Ferrari driver topped the timesheets with a lap of one minute, 34.462 seconds, just 0.082 seconds clear of Max Verstappen's Red Bull in second.

Sebastian Vettel finished third fastest, more than half a second behind his Ferrari team-mate, and the Mercedes duo of Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Here's the full classification for FP1:

Ferrari have enjoyed a resurgence in the last three races, with Leclerc winning in Belgium and Italy, and Vettel prevailing in Singapore.

Given Hamilton has a 96-point lead over Leclerc and is 102 ahead of Vettel, it would take a remarkable turnaround in the last six races of the season if one of the Ferrari drivers is to win the world championship.

But based on Friday morning's action in Sochi, they could be the team to beat again this weekend.

Hamilton and Bottas set the early pace, but Leclerc and Vettel then replaced them at the top of the standings before Verstappen split them late on.

World champion Hamilton had a couple of ragged moments early in the session, going wide at Turn 2 before a close shave with Romain Grosjean in the pits:

Bottas, meanwhile, had some rear-wing issues at the end of the session.

Despite that, though, and the fact they finished almost a second down on Leclerc, neither Mercedes driver used the soft-compound tyre, so it was a relatively successful morning for the team.

The same was almost true for Renault until Daniel Ricciardo hit the wall at Turn 10 and had to limp back to the pits with his rear wing hanging off:

For Daniil Kvyat, there was no movement at all early in the action when he drew a yellow flag after his Toro Rosso came to halt at Turn 15 after a loss of power.