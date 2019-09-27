Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Says Paul Pogba a Doubt for Arsenal with Ankle Injury

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

Paul Pogba is a doubt for Monday's Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal due to a knock to his ankle, according to Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Per the Manchester Evening News' Richard Fay, the Norwegian said Pogba damaged his ankle in the Carabao Cup clash with Rochdale: "Situation is he finished the game, 90 mins. Fantastic, but he got a knock to his ankle, which is very swollen so was better not to go there with the team, and he's in a race for Monday. Doubt? Yes, but that's just the way it is."

Pogba played the full match in the Carabao Cup against Rochdale, helping his team advance after a penalty shootout:

The 26-year-old has started four Premier League matches so far this season, as part of a Red Devils side that has struggled out of the gate. After six matches, they're eighth in the table, sitting 10 points behind leaders Liverpool.

Monday's clash with Arsenal will be big for both teams, as they try and keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City. The Red Devils will likely be without Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, per BBC Sport's Simon Stone:

Adam Marshall of the club's official website provided more details on the duo: "Anthony Martial appears to have little chance of facing the Gunners, AZ Alkmaar or Newcastle United, but Marcus Rashford may return before next month's pause for more Euro 2020 qualifiers."

Their absence could push rising starlet Mason Greenwood into the starting XI, and Solskjaer is considering giving the youngster his chance in a big match:

"It might be, he's proven when he's been on the pitch, Astana and Rochdale, when you get him in the box he's dangerous. What's pleased me about him is he doesn't turn down chances to finish when you're not 18 yet and you keep trusting yourself. So I'm not worried about him at all but we've managed him, can't just throw him in the deep end all the time he's proved in those games he's ready for it, Premier League. I'll have the weekend to think about it."

Luke Shaw has returned to training but isn't ready yet, and Solskjaer said he hopes to have him back after the next international break, in mid-November.

Despite the struggles of his side, Solskjaer believes the team is improving:

"In my own words: It's a team improving, evolving, a young team, the culture is there I see them every single day in training and we don't have any issues with attitudes, with work rate, with desire, now can we trust ourselves, you can see against Astana and Rochdale they want to impress, do well and maybe they rush their finish at times. It is getting there."

Arsenal sit three points ahead of United in the standings and have lost just once in the Premier League this season. They have already conceded 10 goals, however, tied for the fourth-worst defensive record in the English top division.

The Gunners beat Nottingham Forest 5-0 in midweek, taking their win streak to three matches across all competitions.